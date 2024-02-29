Bugatti Will Replace its W16 with a V16 Hybrid

Bugatti says it will launch a V16 hybrid powertrain in its next series of cars.



The French brand announced it was sending the W16 away with the Bugatti Mistral roadster in 2022.

Bugatti has not revealed displacement or performance expectations for the new powertrain.

If you thought Bugatti was moving away from 16-cylinder engines, here's some news for you. While Bugatti has discontinued the W16 that powered the Veyron and the Chiron, the company has confirmed the “next automotive pinnacle” will feature a V16 powerplant.

This V16 will also work with a hybrid system to make what will likely be the most powerful Bugatti in the French brand’s history. Moving to a hybrid powertrain shouldn’t be a surprise, especially if you remember Rimac's affiliation with Bugatti.

Considering Bugatti’s quad-turbocharged, 8.0-liter W16 advertised a staggering 1500 hp, the next-generation car’s combined output is probably going to make some jaws drop. Judging by the pictures of the V16, it looks like Bugatti will still force-feed the internal-combustion side of its hybrid system with four turbochargers.

As for the bodywork that will surround this V16 powerplant, that’s an even bigger mystery. Bugatti says the company will “welcome its latest evolution” in June.

