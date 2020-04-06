Bugcrowd Announces Free COVID-19 Response Package to Help Care Provider Organizations Reduce Risk with Crowdsourced Cybersecurity Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bugcrowd, the #1 crowdsourced security company, today announced that it is offering a COVID-19 Response Package that will provide free Bugcrowd fully-managed Vulnerability Disclosure Programs and Attack Surface Analysis for emergency response teams, hospitals, or other care provider organizations helping to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bugcrowd will offer free access to the following solutions for the next 90 days to any frontline care organization:

Fully managed Vulnerability Disclosure Program (VDP) - VDP programs are essential for any organization, but in this time of heightened business and security activity, the time required to accept, prioritize, and respond to vulnerabilities may be too much for frontline care organizations to manage. Bugcrowd's VDP Essentials solution provides end-to-end management for vulnerability submission, triage, validation, SDLC integration, and remediation advice.

Comprehensive Attack Surface Analysis - The sudden, global need for corporate access from home means attack surface is on the rise, and all hospitals and emergency services organizations are increasingly in the crosshairs of malicious hackers. Because knowing the entire inventory of internet-facing assets is the first step in defending it, Bugcrowd wants to ensure care providers have the insight they need to address issues fast.

"We all moved fast to shift to remote working environments. In some cases, organizations were mandated to get employees up and running first and address cybersecurity later," said Ashish Gupta, CEO, Bugcrowd. "During this challenging time, we must help our emergency care organizations ensure their digital security more than ever. We hope our industry peers will join us in the movement to make available free best practices, threat intelligence, and where possible, security services for those on the frontline in combating the COVID-19 virus."

To get more information on Bugcrowd's COVID-19 Response Package, please visit www.bugcrowd.com/COVID19.

About Bugcrowd

Bugcrowd is the #1 crowdsourced security company. Top Fortune 500 organizations trust Bugcrowd to manage their Bug Bounty, Vulnerability Disclosure, Next Gen Pen Test, and Attack Surface Management programs. Bugcrowd's award-winning platform combines actionable, contextual intelligence with the skill and experience of the world's most elite hackers to help leading organizations identify and fix vulnerabilities, protect customers, and make the digitally connected world a safer place. Based in San Francisco, Bugcrowd is backed by Blackbird Ventures, Costanoa Ventures, Industry Ventures, Paladin Capital Group, Rally Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. Learn more at www.bugcrowd.com .

