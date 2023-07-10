Buggy driver, 2 teens seriously injured in Pennsylvania crash involving minivan

A man and two teenagers riding in a buggy pulled by a horse were seriously injured in a crash with a minivan over the weekend, authorities said.

State police in Centre County say the minivan struck the rear of the buggy on a road in Walker Township near Bellefonte shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the occupants of the buggy are believed to have suffered “major injuries” as the 50-year-old man driving and a 14-year-old youth were flown to Williamsport Hospital and a 15-year-old youth was taken by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Police said a 75-year-old woman in the minivan had a minor injury while the 80-year-old man driving and a 9-year-old girl who was a passenger were uninjured. But the driver was also taken to the medical center.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

