Bugling bandit slips on ice, hits head during attempted armed robbery on Christmas

A bungling Gainesville bandit has about as much luck trying to rob a Gainesville employee on Christmas as the Wet Bandits did in Home Alone.

Gainesville police said that around 1 a.m. Dec. 25, an armed robber pulled a gun on an employee walking out of a business and demanded cash.

The robber has since been identified as 30-year-old Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez.

Police said that Sajbocho and the employee were fighting when another employee exited the building, spooking Sajbochoz, who fired his gun and ran.

The bullet didn’t hit anyone, but Sajbocho wasn’t so lucky. As he tried to run away, Sajbocho-Ordonez slipped on a patch of ice and hit his head on the ground. Witnesses were able to wrestle two guns away from him as he lay on the ground injured.

Police took Sajbocho into custody and emergency crews were able to treat his injuries on the scene. He was taken to jail, where he was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

“Like a scene from Home Alone,” Gainesville police wrote. “Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail.”