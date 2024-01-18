'Bugs, fields and more bugs': The best worst reviews of Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Haters gonna hate.

And when it comes to opinions and reviews on Google, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Northeast Ohio seems to be pretty polarizing.

Some 12,000 people have posted reviews on Google about the park that covers around 33,000 acres along the old Ohio & Erie Canal between Akron and Cleveland and has waterfalls, trails and even a scenic railroad.

Many are kind.

One reviewer said it is an "underrated national park."

Another said it is simply "gorgeous."

Others liked the fact that there is no entrance fee for the park that attracted some 2.9 million visitors in 2022 and generated $86 million for the northern Ohio economy.

A recent ranking by Travel Lens that took a deeper dive into the Google reviews and the words and emojis folks used to describe national parks found that Cuyahoga Valley is the 16th most beautiful in the country.

More: New ranking puts Cuyahoga Valley National Park on list of most 'beautiful' places in U.S.

But this doesn't mean it's all rosy reviews of the park that consistently ranks among the Top 10 most visited national parks in the country.

Some reviews were downright mean of the relatively young park, which was established in Dec. 27, 1974.

A hiker takes in the view from the Overlook at the Ledges in Cuyahoga Valley National Park on June 9, 2021.

There are critics everywhere

Google lets folks rank destinations on a five-star scale.

With some 12,837 reviews, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park has an overall not-too-shabby ranking of 4.8 stars.

But critics are everywhere. Here are just a few of the one-star ratings left by disgruntled visitors.

"This would probably be considered a super cool state park! Feels a big [sic] silly to call this a national park though… if you’ve seen a waterfall before you’re not really missing much by skipping this one. If you’re from out of state don’t get your hopes up too much."

"Worst national park in the US so far. The park's big brag is that it's mixed use and has businesses and houses in it... How is that a plus?! Going through the park you feel like you're just driving through suburban America."

"Not worthy of being called a state park, let alone a National Park 🙄 only couple trails ( which i [sic] would consider more of a nature walk trail than a "hiking " trail for sure ) and the noise of traffic can be heard everywhere you go on the trails."

"This might be a nice place, if Cleveland wasn't so boring that half the city comes here any time the weather is remotely nice. As it stands though, its so extremely overcrowded even during the winter, that you'd find more 'open space' in the middle of Disneyland."

"This park is nothing but bugs, fields, and more bugs. It doesn’t offer any extraordinary wildlife or natural features. It does, however, guarantee that you will be covering yourself head to toe in Calamine lotion when you leave."

Craig Webb, who will never read the Google reviews of his own articles, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: The best of the worst reviews for Cuyahoga Valley National Park