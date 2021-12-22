Build Back Better talks with holdout Manchin to continue, White House says

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Conversations with Senator Joe Manchin's office will continue, the White House said on Wednesday after the key conservative Democrat earlier this week rejected the president's Build Back Better plan.

"We believe that Senator Manchin has been engaging with us over the course of time and months in good faith," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. "There will be more negotiations, no doubt about it. Everybody stay tuned and settle in."

Psaki said there was still broad agreement among President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats to enact the legislation targeting social benefits and climate change.

Manchin, whose vote is critical in the 50-50 divided Senate, on Sunday told Fox News he would not vote for the bill. Biden on Tuesday said he and the lawmaker would still "get something done."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has said the chamber would vote on a package in early 2022.

Psaki told reporters Biden has been clear he wants the package to be paid for even if some programs would later have to be extended, acknowledging disagreements over the timelines in the bill.

"Compromise is not a dirty word. We're going to continue discussing it," she said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Mark Porter and Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking down Manchin's opposition to the "Build Back Better" plan

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin announced he will not support President Biden's social and climate bill, saying he couldn't justify the bill to his state of West Virginia. Alex Thomas, an anchor and reporter for West Virginia Metro News, dives into Manchin's decision and how it affects the state.

  • Letters: Joe Manchin delivered a Christmas present with rejection of Build Back Better

    Letters to the Editor

  • Black families more likely to use child tax credits for school-related costs

    West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has reportedly expressed reservations about child tax credit payments, claiming the money would go to […] The post Black families more likely to use child tax credits for school-related costs appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Biden says he and Manchin will 'get something done'

    "Senator Manchin and I are going to get something done," Biden told reporters after a speech on COVID-19 measures when asked about Manchin, who had publicly rejected the president's "Build Back Better" plan on Sunday in a move that imperils the legislation.Manchin said on Monday that White House staff did "inexcusable" things that led to his decision to publicly reject President Joe Biden's social and climate policy plan, a move that imperils the legislation.Manchin made the comments during an interview on West Virginia MetroNews radio, after telling Fox News on Sunday he would not be able to vote for the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill.

  • White House: Biden negative for COVID-19 after close contact

    President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19, the White House said Wednesday. “This morning, President Biden received a PCR test and the test result was negative,” the White House press office said in a statement emailed to reporters, referring to a sensitive test used to detect the presence of coronavirus. Biden had close contact on Air Force One last Friday with a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus and showed signs of COVID-19, the White House said.

  • Child Tax Credit: You Could Get a Double Payment in February — Here’s Why

    If the Build Back Better bill actually manages to pass in January 2022, parents could be looking at a (very) late holiday gift in the form of double Child Tax Credits for February. That's the good...

  • ‘Saddening’: A Florida deputy faked COVID and took sick days from coworkers, cops say

    While people worry about contracting and dying from COVID, one Florida deputy lied about having it and even tried to profit off of the illness.

  • Corporate donors gave to Manchin before announcement he wouldn't support Build Back Better: report

    Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) political action committee saw a surge of contributions from corporate donors in the fall before his announcement that he would not support President Biden's Build Back Better social spending package. Biden unveiled the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act in October. According to CNBC's analysis of Federal Election Commission filings, Manchin's leadership PAC, Country Roads, received 36 donations from corporations...

  • All the Ways Eating Cilantro Can Benefit Your Health

    Cilantro, the name commonly used to describe the stems and leaves of the coriander plant, is a staple in many cuisines, bringing delicious, citrusy flavor to everything from fresh salsas to curry. Or at least that's true for most people.

  • Drone views of Swiss ice cave caused by climate change

    The bluish cave, which varies in shape each year, has a rounded ceiling made of thick ice about 5 meters high, and is about 20 meters long.The tunnel is accessible by foot in 15 minutes from the chairlift at Glacier 3000 above the resort of Les Diablerets, but at your own risk, organizers said.The natural cave, also known as "The Mill," forms through a siphon effect. Each spring and summer, the cavity fills with water from the snow melt, forming a lake. In autumn, the plug disappears and the water drains, leaving the cave.

  • Democrats set to play hardball with Manchin

    Senate Democrats are signaling they plan to take more of a hardball approach to pressuring Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to support their climate and social spending agenda after months of kid-glove treatment failed to deliver his vote.Democrats are threatening to drive a wedge between Manchin and his many lower-income constituents who stand to reap billions of dollars in federal benefits if Build Back Better passes, including an enhanced child tax...

  • Biden setbacks rattle Democrats facing tough elections

    Democrats facing tough reelection bids in the House and Senate are grappling with what to tell their constituents about the party's failure to advance major pieces of President Biden's agenda as they head to their home states and districts for the holidays.

  • What does Joe Manchin want?

    The fate of Democrats' legislative agenda, and maybe the party's political future, rests on crafting a social spending plan their most conservative senator can support.

  • Former Detroit City Council president Charles Pugh released from Michigan prison

    Pugh, 50, left the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia after 8 a.m. with some books and other belongings.

  • Biden administration approves 2 solar farms in California desert

    The Biden administration announced Tuesday it has approved two major solar projects on federal land in California's desert and moved to solicit interest in more solar power developments in other Western states.Why it matters: The administration is using federal authority to press ahead with its clean energy plans after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said he would not support President Biden's centerpiece climate and social policy legislation, per the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market t

  • Aaron Rodgers: 'I have a lot of love' and 'gratitude' for former Packers quarterback Brett Favre

    On the brink of breaking Brett Favre's team record for TD passes, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers showed appreciation for the man he once backed up.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell and legal team seem buoyed as jurors ask questions about trial testimony

    Jurors in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial seemed to be struggling Monday with the testimony of three of the accusers who form the foundation of her criminal case.

  • White House Press Secretary expresses regret over answer on free COVID testing

    Ahead of President Biden’s announcement Tuesday of a new plan to distribute 500 million free COVID-19 tests to Americans in January, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed her own dismissive response to the idea of such a proposal just two weeks earlier.

  • Keanu Reeves Once Took a Teenage Drew Barrymore on an ‘Irresponsibly Fast’ Motorcycle Ride—Inside Their 30-Year Friendship

    Drew says it was the "ride of my life."

  • Putin says Russia has 'nowhere to retreat' over Ukraine

    President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had no room to retreat in a standoff with the United States over Ukraine and would be forced into a tough response unless the West dropped its "aggressive line". Putin addressed his remarks to military officials as Russia pressed for an urgent U.S. and NATO reply to proposals it made last week for a binding set of security guarantees from the West.