Build-A-Bear birthday sale: Save on your Leap Day birthday (Feb. 29 only)

Being born on leap day, does have its perks.

To celebrate this unique day, this interactive retail chain has a paw-some promotional offer for people born on Leap Day.

On Feb. 29th, Build-A-Bear Workshop is inviting guest to visit a participating location and celebrate their special day with a Birthday Treat Bear for the special price of $4 instead of $14.

The offer is a nod to the once-in-four-year cadence of Leap Day birthdays, with the goal of marking the milestone in a memorable way according to buildabear.com.

"We understand the rarity of being born on Leap Day, and we wanted to extend a special gesture for those who celebrate on their special day once every four years," Sharon Price John, President and Chief Executive Officer said in a press release. "The Birthday Treat Bear brings such joy to our guests year-round and this offer is our way of adding an extra layer of excitement and heart to the occasion for those born on February 29."

This special promotion is an extension of the "Pay Your Age" offer, in which children can purchase a bear for the cost of the age they are turning during their birthday month.

Build-A-Bear Workshop locations in New Jersey

Freehold Raceway Mall: 3710 Highway 9, Freehold

Ocean County Mall: 1201 Hooper Ave.,Toms River

Menlo Park Mall: 55 Parsonage Rd., Edison

Bridgewater Commons: 400 Commons Way, Bridgewater

American Dream: 1 American Way, East Rutherford

Cherry Hill Mall: 2000 Route 38, Cherry Hills

Paramus Park: 1215 Paramus Park Mall, Paramus

Rockaway Townsquare: 301 Mount Hope Ave., Rockaway

Willowbrook Mall: 1400 Willowbrook Mall, Wayne

Deptford Mall: 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Woodbury

The $4 promotion is available in-store only and only on leap day which is Feb. 29, 2024, while supplies last. Limit 1 per guest. Cannot be combined with any other offer. It is recommended to call your local Workshop to confirm availability before visiting.

