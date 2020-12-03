Build-A-Bear: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share.

The toy retailer posted revenue of $74.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.11. A year ago, they were trading at $2.93.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBW

