Build a Career As a Consultant in Retirement

Stan Kimer hadn't planned on working after taking early retirement from IBM at age 55. He imagined filling his days with travel and volunteer service. But during a year of transitional coaching included in his retirement package, he decided to become an independent consultant. A decade later, he runs Total Engagement Consulting, a diversity and career development firm in Raleigh, N.C.

Kimer appreciates that he can focus on his passions: diversity training with expertise in LGBTQ concerns, unconscious bias and employee resource groups, and skills-based career planning so companies can engage and retain their best employees.

That said, he made some mistakes along the way, like initially underestimating business development time. He encourages other would-be consultants to plan carefully, pursue a product or service with demonstrated demand, and expect to take years to build revenue.

"I love being my own boss and controlling my own destiny," Kimer said. "Stepping out of your comfort zone and taking on challenges can be a great way to keep intellectually growing and staying vital while you age."

Take Your Time

Starting a consultancy isn't as simple as ordering a stack of business cards or creating a website. "SmallBizLady" Melinda F. Emerson recommends taking a year to lay the groundwork, or 18 months if you can. Begin by asking yourself why a consultancy appeals to you and what lifestyle you envision, says Emerson, author of Become Your Own Boss in 12 Months (Adams Media, $17).

Do you hope to work fewer hours? Do you want flexibility for leisure travel? Your approach will be different if you're just looking for mental stimulation than if you need to replace a salary. Do you want to work remotely or at client's offices? Do you possess the energy, self-discipline, personal savings and other resources needed to sustain you until you're profitable?

The answer increasingly is yes, especially for retirees or people approaching retirement. The fastest growing segment of entrepreneurs are 50 years old or older, Emerson says. People considering this path should if possible, launch their new enterprise as a side hustle before they leave their day job. "I'm a big advocate of learning as many expensive lessons as you can when you're still working for someone else," she says.

Margot Halstead of Arlington, Va., wanted more autonomy as a government contractor while replacing the full-time income that supports her family, since her husband is fully disabled. Fortuitous connections at an industry conference gave her four promising leads, and a mentor helped her through the first year of consulting at her own firm, Orahill. "I hung my own shingle on Jan. 1, 2019, and made $80K my first year of independence. Not too shabby," says Halstead, 52.

Define Your Niche

As an independent consultant, you're a small business. So you need to clearly understand your target customers and what unique value you provide them. Look at other consultants in the field you want to enter. Study their websites, LinkedIn pages, client lists, marketing materials and social media presence. If you don't see anyone offering services remotely similar to what you want to provide, beware. That could be a sign that there's insufficient demand for your services.

Understand your strengths, skills and potential to learn--as well as the functions that you will not be able to provide personally. Are you a technical whiz? You might be able to hire a low-cost web design firm that trains you to be your own webmaster. If you're great with numbers, dive into QuickBooks or another software package for accounting, invoicing and bill payment. If not, outsource. "You're now doing every aspect of your big company," says Ann Lim, volunteer mentor with the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), a national non-profit that helps business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with human resources, sales and marketing, information technology, operations, facilities, customer service, development, finance and accounting. "The setup of a small business isn't so complicated," Lim says, "but it's a lot of little things."

Every small business should retain professional services in four areas: accounting, law, banking and insurance, says Lim, whose firm, Sweetspires, in Herndon, Va., provides general management services for small businesses. While you may not need a lawyer on retainer or an in-house accountant, a few hours' consultation can set you up for success.