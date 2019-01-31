Build a fort! Sleep! How to keep your kids from going stir crazy during deep freeze

The 2019 polar vortex brought historically cold temperatures across the Midwest and South on Wednesday. It's going to be frigid for the next few days, too.

That means a lot of kids will be cooped up, with hundreds of school closures across the country due to the extreme temperatures. Across social media and blogs, parents and guardians took to sharing their tips for keeping kids busy when going outside isn't an option.

From crafts to snacks and games, here are a few of the best tips to entertain your children:

Activities, activities, activities

According to Natalie Diaz, author of "What To Do When You're Having Two" and founder of Twiniversity.com, cold days are challenging because parents have to worry about keeping kids fed, warm and entertained all day.

"On days like today, one of the most important things you can do is stay busy," Diaz said. "We all know what it's like when our kids are going up the wall."

One of Diaz's favorite tricks for parents is to bring the outside indoors. She tells parents to take snow and put it in the bathtub. Then, kids can lean over the side of the tub with cookie cutters, food dye (only a little!) and toys to play with the snow when they can't go outdoors.

If your kids are sick of the cold weather, you can also make it spring or summer by having an indoor picnic.

"Get a picnic blanket, put on beach clothes if it's warm enough in the house, and have an indoor picnic," Diaz said. "You can put on sunscreen, even if it's only lotion, but that will still keep kids busy."

Aly Biggar, founder and editor of What Moms Love, said using items you already have at home can be the easiest way to create "engaging and active" games for kids.

"Just a simple roll of painter's tape can be used for countless activities from long jump to creating super-sized tracks for ride-on toys," Biggar said. "Blow up a balloon and see how long they can pass it back and forth without it touching the ground. Or mark a course on the ground and see if you child can blow the balloon all the way to the finish."

The garage, if properly insulated, could also be a retreat, Biggar said.

Elizabeth Dilts, event and sales coordinator at Chattanooga Mom's Blog, is a mother of four sons who love to play outside. She said her tip for cold days is to give kids activities and games where they can be as creative as possible. Instead of giving your kids a coloring book, you might want to try giving them blank sheets of paper so they can draw anything.

"When I create play that's very channeled and specific, they move on very fast. They master it and then they're finished," Dilts said. "If you let them go into their imagination, it's so much easier."

Check if teachers are sending out fun assignments

Jenny Putenney, a third grade teacher at Tomahawk Elementary School in Overland Park, Kansas, sent her students an assignment Wednesday to keep them reading at home.

She tweeted Wednesday morning: "Challenged my kids to build a fort, read for 20 minutes inside it, send me a picture, and write a summary of book or chapter. Two kids have already started! Teaching from home!"

Challenged my kids to build a fort, read for 20 minutes inside it, send me a picture, and write a summary of book or chapter. Two kids have already started! Teaching from home! @Tomahawk_prin @theSMSD pic.twitter.com/la8RGb1rwX — Jenny Puntenney (@MrsPuntenney) January 30, 2019

Putenney said she originally saw the assignment in a Facebook group for third grade teachers and knew it would help her kids avoid getting bored.

"With the frustration of being out of school this year, I saw that and thought it was a great idea," Putenney said.

She added that parents were sending her photos and telling her their kids were ecstatic about the assignment.

"For some reason, if your teacher says grab a book and read, that's more effective than when a parent tells you," Putenney said. "The parents said that as soon as kids heard, they grabbed their blankets and books. One little guy said 'challenge accepted!'"