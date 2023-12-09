We can build new gambling facilities but we can't pay JCPS bus drivers to get our kids to school?

As I read every day about the absolute catastrophe going on in Louisville and surrounding areas, I am disgusted!

I am hearing all the politicians speak about how they need our vote, and how Jefferson County Public Schools is their priority! My question simply, and is to each and every one of you: Where are you now?

Are you telling me that we can build new gambling facilities, but we can't find financial resources for bus drivers to get more money?

Do we just not care about our city anymore?

JCPS, in all their shenanigans, we must do better for the future of our children! We need to form a city-wide council to make immediate solutions! Stop having transportation talks and get moving! Have mandatory meetings with parents! Is it not apparent that parents need help? And what turmoil are our kids going through?

Let's think about it: how awful it is if a bus driver doesn't even want to drive our kids to school?

We all are in trouble! Seriously.

To JCPS, Governor, teachers, Board of Education, City and County leaders: This is a Disgrace. Kentucky is better than this! This is an embarrassing, traumatic, situation!

We found money to paint the bridge, build the bridge, build this and that, and we need to act on this whole JCPS transportation mess! We are not setting good examples for our children We can't get them to school? I'm praying hard for change!

—Lisa Perry, 40218

