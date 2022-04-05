I Asked Experts How Non-Rich People Can Build Generational Wealth, And It's So Important

When my grandma passed away, my dad and his brothers and sisters pooled their money together to purchase a funeral plot at the cemetery near her home.

My dad, who has never been great at revealing his more vulnerable side, displayed few signs of grief or sadness. He could only talk about how they spent way too much on their mom's funeral plot.

There was no will with a chunk of cash or valuable assets when my grandma, who immigrated to the US in the '90s, left to her surviving children. Instead, the Lam clan had to move quickly to get a funeral plot to bury her.

For my parents, who both came from Vietnam, the notion of receiving an inheritance from relatives after someone dies can be a totally foreign concept.

I've seen friends who received a fat inheritance use it as seed money for a new business or put it toward a down payment on their first house. That is so not me and my life.

Building wealth that you can pass on to the next generation can feel impossible, especially when you aren't getting a lot of financial help from your parents.

And while I've managed to pay rent and cover my bills, a lot of the freakin' time, I feel like there's just no way for me to do next-level adulting stuff, like buy a house.

Here's the thing: it's not just the lack of an inheritance that makes it super hard to build generational wealth.

According to Pamela Capalad, a certified financial planner and founder of Brunch & Budget , which includes See Change , a group financial coaching and education program for POC building generational wealth, the cards are stacked up against first-generation folx and people of color in several ways.

"A lot of the rhetoric we get in the US is the American Dream, that people pull themselves by their bootstraps and start with nothing," says Capalad. "And they were able to become millionaires. That's the illusion and story we're given here. So we don't talk about the challenges most people face when it comes to building wealth from scratch."First-generation college graduates are usually slammed with the following: They're less likely to have a safety net or an inheritance, and at the same time, they tend to have more student debt and lower salaries. On top of that, they're also sending money back home, and are tasked with taking care of their parents and relatives. That also goes for people of color who are the first to graduate from college and need to take care of less well-to-do relations."When you're saddled with more debt, and you're taking care of the generation before you, it's not just that you're not expecting an inheritance, but that your financial obligations are greater, even if you're making the same amount of money as your peers," says Capalad.

Case in point: A recent report from Pew Research reveals that first-generation college graduates have lower incomes, and in turn, less wealth than those whose parents had a bachelor's degree. We're talking a difference of $152,000 for the median wealth of households with a first-generation college graduate, while second-generation college graduates have a median wealth of $244,500.

So for us folx who are less privileged and need to make a go of our own, are we just out of luck? Not quite. While for most of us, it will be a lot more work to grow our money and build generational wealth, there are ways to go about it.

First, let's talk about some ways we can help our family members and put our own financial oxygen mask on first. (Yes, it can be done). And no, it's not about cutting off funds to your brother, who you've been helping out with bills. Some of us not only have an obligation and expectation to help our family members, but a desire to offer some financial assistance, points out Capalad.

If it's really important for you to be able to support your parents, siblings, or other relatives, you'll want to mix it into your financial planning. You can start by setting up a family savings fund, which is a separate savings account for any family financial obligations you decide to take on. Capalad recommends setting aside a certain amount of money on the regular. And instead of worrying about needing to keep a certain amount in that family savings fund at any given point, just keep at it. Sock away money every month, and pull funds from it as needed.For instance, when Capalad's mother-in-law got divorced, they sent her a set amount of money each month. When she started getting Social Security, Capalad and her husband continued to squirrel away money each month. When her mother-in-law needed help with a deposit on her apartment, or to pay for a car repair, the money was already sitting there. This can be used for those one-off emergency situations when a family member will ask you for money they need out of the blue. Or to pay for ongoing bills. "If you can set aside that money ahead of time and just say, this is for my family and whatever the amount is that you feel comfortable setting aside, then when that emergency comes up, you have the money," says Capalad."It also gives you the ability to draw a clear line in the sand. Because the other challenging part about building wealth when you're dealing with wanting to support family is that it's hard to keep track of how much you're actually sending and how much you're actually giving. By having this set amount set aside, you're always able to say, yes, I can do this or no, I can't in a very clear and concrete way for yourself and for them." Ruslandashinsky / Getty Images

Another very major thing that gets in the way of generational wealth building? Talking to your parents about their retirement plans and estate plan, says Capalad. If your parents do indeed have some cash in savings, property, or assets that they want to pass on to you and other family members after they die, no estate plan means their assets go to probate.

Who gets what can be murky. That also means legal fees, which can add up big time. Plus, there's probate taxes to pay. For instance, when Prince died, he left an estate worth $156.4 million — and no will. Years of legal battles and numerous court filings ensued, costing the estate millions in legal fees.Estate planning can be complicated for anyone, and the court system and its laws are convoluted. So expect to do a bit of handholding, says Capalad. "Potentially, you're going to be the one to possibly do the research," she says. "You're going to be the one to figure out some of the stuff. You might have to spend a day with them and be in front of the computer with them."

Helping out your family doesn't have to just be about giving them money. You can also help them organize their finances. Ask them where they keep their important documents and help them reset passwords.

"If their stuff isn't organized, there's embarrassment there. There's shame there," says Capalad. "And so if you can take that away for your parents, I think that's going to go a long way. Also, it helps you to really figure out what their current situation is."

Another way you can help your family out financially is by way of building their credit. One easy way to help is to add them as an authorized user to one of your credit cards. You usually need their name, birthday, Social Security number, and address.

They don't need to have access to your cards or account info, and you don't even need to let them know. Over time, your solid financial habits and making payments on-time can help boost their score, too.

Now that we've covered some ways you can help your family financially, and protect your own financial goals, let's take a look at the wealth-building side of the equation:

The key to wealth is having ownership of a valuable asset, says de Leon. "Once you understand that, you can solve for what makes sense for you," she says. "One person might start a business, while another person might invest a significant percentage of their income into the market."

Of course, you can do both, she points out. "You can work for a company that offers equity (stock, which is ownership in the company) as a part of their compensation package — this can be your full-time job or even something you do as a second job."

To have money to invest, income is important and you need to have enough to be able to use some of it to invest, adds de Leon. "So try to orient your lens to emphasize the importance of ownership," she says. "Hopefully, that will allow you to spot opportunities to own assets that will potentially appreciate in the future, or that can generate their own income stream."

Besides earning a decent salary, look into ways to boost your own income stream. That can be as simple as a side hustle to starting your own business, or ways to pull it off passively. At the same time, you can live frugally and watch where your money goes so you can have the funds to save and invest.

"Aside from having some wealth to start with, time is the next important factor when it comes to building wealth, especially with investments in the market and real estate," says De Leon. "Time allows for the value of something to appreciate over time. But, with investing in particular, compounding is most impressive when given a lot of time."

De Leon offers an analogy to illustrate how important time is when it comes to growing your money:A water lily in a lake doubles in size every day — the growing lily is compounding. After 29 days, it covers half of the lake. How many days will it have taken in all to cover it entirely? The answer? The next day, day 30. The greatest amount of compounding happens on the last day. "Time is so crucial, so start building, start investing, and figure out your path to ownership as soon as possible," says de Leon.

Case in point: To help her retire by 49, Koski Cummings joined an investment club that helped her learn about how the stock market works and the power of compound growth. Cummings maxed out her Roth IRA, her HSA, and her 401(k), which included a company match. So besides looking at investing in stocks, take a look at your retirement accounts and any other tax-advantaged accounts.

"These not only were invested in the stock market, but it reduced my taxable income — except the Roth, which will give me the tax benefit on the back end," says Koski Cummings. Maxing out your accounts might seem impossible where you're at right now, but start small. Then work your way up.

Aside from the oh-so-very practical nuts and bolts of building wealth, you might also need to unpack your beliefs and narratives around money, says de Leon.

Building generational wealth certainly isn't easy, especially when you don't have the financial boost that others might. But by coming up with a way to incorporate helping your family and protecting your own money goals, while looking for ways to save, invest, and build assets, can help you get there.

