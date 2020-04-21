Is Build King Holdings Limited's (HKG:240) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Build King Holdings (HKG:240) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 19% over the last month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Build King Holdings' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for Build King Holdings

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Build King Holdings is:

25% = HK$298m ÷ HK$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every HK$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of HK$0.25.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Build King Holdings' Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

To begin with, Build King Holdings has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 10% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 35% net income growth seen by Build King Holdings over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Build King Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.5% in the same period, which is great to see.

SEHK:240 Past Earnings Growth April 21st 2020 More

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Build King Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Build King Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Build King Holdings has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 17%, meaning that it has the remaining 83% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Additionally, Build King Holdings has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Build King Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings.