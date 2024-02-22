Build-to-rent rules tabled, Planning Commission asks for another moratorium

Feb. 22—Complaints that a proposed zoning ordinance regulating build-to-rent developments was vague and unenforceable led the Planning Commission on Tuesday to delay recommending it to the Decatur City Council.

The commission did, however, vote to ask the council to extend the moratorium against additional build-to-rent developments in the city.

City Attorney Herman Marks said the commission could ask for a moratorium, but he would have to research the law to see if the council could legally place a temporary ban on build-to-rent developments.

Build-to-rent, also known as BTR, is a subdivision in which the homes are built with the intention of renting them instead of selling them. In some cases, a developer sells a portion or all of the homes to an investor or group of investors who then rent them out.

BTR is a recent national housing trend and Alabama has no state regulations restricting them.

Planning Commission chairman Kent Lawrence said he "doesn't think anyone in Decatur had ever heard of build-to-rent" until it became an issue September. That was when Foxwood Trace subdivision residents, in the Burningtree area, learned that Prominence Homes of Birmingham is the contractor of the new Foxwood Farm subdivision for Arthur Steber, of Team Elevator LLC in Birmingham.

Prominence's website advertises its homes as being for sale to investors interested in build-to-rent, single-family homes.

"We had no idea it was coming," Lawrence said.

The City Council passed a six-month moratorium in September against future developments featuring build-to-rent homes.

Lawrence said developers can put a BTR anywhere in the city they want to right now unless a new ordinance is adopted, but retired Building Director Jimmy Brothers criticized the proposed ordinance as written.

Brothers said the ordinance proposal "seems to be a solution looking for a problem, and you can't find what the problem is." He added that the city needs a way "to be crystal clear" on the plans the developer has for the subdivision.

"There's a whole lot (in this proposal) that needs to be thought about thoroughly because my grandkids, your grandkids will have a difficult time with the problems of this ordinance," Brothers said.

The proposed ordinance applies to single-family residential developments in which the developer plans for at least 20% of the developments to become renter-occupied homes. It would require the property owner to complete a "declaration of intent" at each stage of the planning process specifying the "intended occupancy type" for the houses. Any BTR development would have to be approved as a conditional use by the Board of Zoning Adjustment.

Brothers said the ordinance pushes the real decision off on the city's Board of Zoning Adjustment with no performance guidelines or restrictions.

"It's pretty much up to their whim," Brothers said.

Brothers said another problem with the proposed ordinance is that its geared toward a developer's declared intention on plans for the homes.

"I have made a lot of intentions in my life that didn't get fulfilled," Brothers said.

For example, Brother said he sold his mother's town home after she died last year "to an investor who is now going to rent the property."

Brothers pointed out the proposed ordinance refers to a "conceptual development plan," and said he doesn't understand what that means. Under the proposed ordinance, the Board of Zoning Adjustment's approval "may be contingent" on the applicant's adherence to the conceptual development plan.

"Do y'all know?" he asked the Planning Commission. "It doesn't matter whether y'all know or not, but your employees in Planning, Building and Community Development need to know, and somebody's got to tell them. They have nothing to go on here."

Planning Commission member Frances Tate said a conceptual plan is what the developer shows the Planning Department he plans to do "before the engineer and architect says, 'This will work, this won't work.' A conceptual plan is what you perceive a house will look like."

Brothers said another problem is the city wouldn't be able to enforce a requirement in the proposal that a BTR development with 10 or more rental houses must have a staffed management office located within 30 miles of the development.

Prominence Homes has started close to a dozen homes in Foxwood Farm with future phases of up to 160 homes planned. Lawrence said the city can't stop future homes in this new subdivision because the company already submitted a preliminary plat and "has a contract on the land with the intent to build" for these additional phases.

Foxwood Trace resident Faye Anderson said she and her neighbors know the city can't stop the BTR plan at Foxwood Farm because it has already begun.

"We do understand it doesn't apply to us," Anderson said of the moratorium and proposed ordinance. "We're not happy about it, but we're speaking against build-to-rent because we do not think it is in the best interests of Decatur."

Foxwood Trace resident Mark Herchenhahn said his neighbors are upset that Foxwood Farm doesn't conform with all of the standards of their area.

Lawrence said standards of subdivisions generally come from homeowners' associations, agreements between property owners and covenants.

"This has nothing to do with zoning designation," Lawrence said. "That's the landowners signing a contract between each other that they will abide by that standard."

Wynn said one issue with the proposed BTR ordinance is that if the developer intends for less than 20% of the subdivision to be rentals then the ordinance wouldn't apply.

"If 19 of 100 planned homes were rental, they could just carry on," Wynn said. "But, if 21 were rental homes, it would apply"

Andy Villarreal, owner of Burningtree Country Club, said his son is a contractor in Atlanta, Georgia, and they're dealing with the same BTR problem.

"It's a complicated situation," Villarreal said. "A lot of cities don't want it, and they're trying to deal with it."

"And everybody is asking each other how to deal with it," Lawrence added.

Herchenhahn said BTR "is a business when 25% of the home are rented out," whereas renting out a single home "is a personal thing."

Anderson suggested creating a separate designation for build-to-rent in the same way there's a designation of apartments and town homes.

"This should be separate from a residential area where people expect to own their homes, invest in them and grown their equity," Anderson said.

Lawrence said they could amend, table or leave the proposed ordinance as it is, but the six-month moratorium set by the City Council in September will soon expire and then, absent a new ordinance, developers can do a BTR in any residential zone they want.

Villarreal suggested extending the moratorium against BTRs until they can create an acceptable ordinance.

Tate made a motion to table the proposed ordinance and send it back to Planning and Legal to address some of its issues. The motion passed unanimously with a 5-0 vote.

Wynn then made a motion that the Planning Commission request that the City Council impose another six-month moratorium against BTRs. It also passed unanimously.

Brothers said the Planning Commission needs to figure out "what we're doing" and give the Planning Department some guidance in what it wants."

"Witnessing this today, I'm not sure we know exactly what we want," Brothers said.

"We don't know what we're doing," Lawrence agreed. "I haven't talked to any city planner who knows what they're doing on build-to-rent."

