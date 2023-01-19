Build a Safe Haven in Bear Market, Huobi Continuously Launches High-Interest Cryptocurrency Wealth Management to Help Users Survive Winter

Singapore --News Direct-- Huobi

Everything has a cycle, and so does the crypto market.

After two years of an investment boom, the severe shrinkage of various data on the crypto market chain in 2022 is enough to witness the market's misery, especially the collapse of giants such as FTX, making this crypto winter extra bitter and endless pessimism pervades everywhere.

The investment market is not motivated, and users are not interested in participating. Faced with the uncertain downside price risk, the practice of couch potatoes is not the optimal solution, although it is safe. Huobi and many other exchanges have launched low-risk and high-yield crypto investment products to cater to the bear market, providing users with a way to increase their assets and ensure they can survive the winter.

Spots are king in a bear market. Use stable tokens to improve efficiency

In a bear market, the spot is king. For those who hold crypto token spots and have a low-risk tolerance, using idle virtual assets to increase passive income is a better investment method.

Based on this, Huobi launched the Spring Festival Carnival PrimeEarn activities, including USDT regular 7-day investment products APY up to 12%. Users can participate in USDT's current investment in the period from January 18 to January 21 to lock in the available subscription amount; USDD regular 14-day investment products APY up to 20%,which is the highest yield of the industry's mainstream tokens wealth management products.

PrimeEarn products are Huobi Earn's dynamic offering of high-yielding regular financial products for a limited time, focusing on mainstream assets such as BTC/ETH/USDT and star projects, and has successfully launched 21 issues. Users can subscribe to each issue of PrimeEarn with their idle assets to achieve steady asset growth. The yield and activity rules of each issue of PrimeEarn will be adjusted according to market dynamics. Users who successfully subscribe can enjoy an annualized yield higher than the industry average.

In the newly launched 22nd PrimeEarn campaign, all users of USDT Prime Earn products are entitled to 5000 USDT subscription limit upon participation.Compared with the previous activity rules, users of USDT Prime Earn Products are entitled to the basic subscription amount as long as they participate in the subscription, and users who want to get more high-interest subscription amount can first deposit the demand in advance to get more amount.Huobi has also created an exclusive benefit for new users and Prime Earn regular users an additional 10,000 USDT subscription limit without the need to save for a current account.

Not only Huobi, in the past bull and bear transitions, but exchanges such as Binance and OKX have also launched crypto assets financial services for holding tokens to earn interest, which is a good introductory investment tool, with relatively low risk and an easy operation process, especially for new crypto investors in a bear market.

Safe and compliant to create a haven in bear markets

For exchanges, bear markets are often a good time to reflect, capture opportunities, and build.

Looking back at the 2022 FTX mess, crypto users questioned the security of asset custody on centralized trading platforms, and centralized exchanges were plunged into an unprecedented crisis of trust. In the face of these crises, exchanges began to improve asset security and transparency to save themselves.

On November 9, several trading platforms, including Huobi and OKX, announced the launch of the Merkle Tree Reserve Proof. After that, Huobi went one step further and completed its brand upgrade to propose new strategies such as technology for good and global development.

With the new strategic concept, Huobi is constantly improving to create a haven for its users. Internally, they have reorganized their team to prevent insider trading, "Rat Trading," and other types of behavior. Externally, they are actively promoting the road of compliance operation. Huobi will explore and adapt its compliance operation model to the requirements of different regions while respecting and supporting regulatory policies worldwide. On the one hand, it is an objective regulatory requirement for the normal operation of cryptocurrency exchanges. On the other hand, it is also a trust requirement for users to use safely and securely.

For building during the bear market, Huobi dared to be the first mover and acted more aggressively. It has launched two tokens, Pi and Bonk, which are hotly discussed and concerned by the community, breaking the silence of the bear market. For Huobi, the crypto market, especially during the bear market, needs more topics and heat to mobilize users' attention and enthusiasm. Huobi is willing to "charge forward" in building the industry, even if only to explode the market in the short term.

Conclusion

Today, the butterfly effects of Luna, FTX collapse, and other malignant events in the industry are still ongoing, which produces collateral consequences, strong regulatory follow-up, loss of user and investor confidence, and other issues that need to be faced by the practitioners of the entire industry hand in hand.Despite of the FTX financial crisis and the Gemini Earn cash-out crisis, Huobi Earn has maintained a historical record of 0 risk for many years and will continue to do so in the future. Ensuring the safety of users' assets and stable returns is the basis of good service to users.

His Excellency Justin Sun, a Huobi Global Advisory Board member, said, "It's not easy to winterize a bear market, but Huobi is a fire in a bear market." Undoubtedly, the current Huobi and crypto assets financial services such as its PrimeEarn provide an example of a safe winter in a bear market for the crypto market.

