Builder Creates Wife’s Chevy 3100 Stepside Restomod Dream Truck

This classic truck was made to reflect the builder’s love for both his work and his wife and it does it perfectly.

A few months back, you might remember a piece we published about a woman who purchased a brand new Mustang for her husband's birthday as a symbol of their fast-paced life together. Stories like that tug on our heartstrings a lot and pretty heavily on mine in particular. For car enthusiasts, the best way to show your love for your spouse will always be to surprise them with the car of their dreams. Some people have taken this mantra to the absolute extreme, to the point of building full-on custom classics for their loved ones. In other words, these enthusiasts put everything they can into their craft to show their love for their wife or husband, and that's precisely what seems to have happened here.

Initially made for the builder's wife, this incredible 1952 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside Pickup truck started out as a mostly stock project, eventually evolving into a massively influential custom daily driver. Modifications started out with a Camaro front piece for the chassis, and the suspension was fully decked out with RideTech suspension. While most builders would opt for an LS-based engine because of the truck's heritage, this guy knew exactly what he wanted the car to be. So under the hood is a gigantic 383 ci Stroker V8 engine which puts out more than enough power to shred tires and best any classic LS swap that comes its way.

A smooth gray exterior paint job finishes off the truck that perfectly contrasts the bold and bright red leather that coats the interior. There is no way to hold back your smile when you see this truck roll by because it just looks so damn good. That makes a lot of sense because the builder specializes in paint and bodywork; this truck was virtually destined to look good. Then, of course, you'll have to catch up to see this truck because of how ridiculously fast it is and trust us, it's loud too. Lastly, we have to talk about the big chrome Budnik wheels which give the truck a more dominating road presence.

