Builder nears sales launch on Ballantyne-area community

One of the nation’s most active homebuilders expects to launch sales this spring on its latest community in the greater Charlotte region.

Buyer to slash rent on south Charlotte apartments

Toll Brothers Inc. announced late last week that construction is underway on a sales center and model home for an age-restricted, master-planned community near the Ballantyne area. Called The Pines at Sugar Creek by Toll Brothers Regency, the development will include 378 single-family homes, according to a press release.

The site is off Harrisburg Road, just across the state line in Indian Land, South Carolina.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.











