Builders Create A 1979 Ford F-150 Raptor

Elizabeth Puckett
·1 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This truck is not as it seems!

The restomod world is full of mildly updated cars, all the way to the very extreme. This trend mates modern amenities with classic styling, and people can cook up some pretty interesting builds in the process. A recent restomod build from Sweet Brothers Restomods has caught our attention, in the form for a 1979 F-150, that’s actually a F-150 Raptor.

We’ve covered a few Mustangs that were built using this formula, but this F-150 is the first quite like it, using a Baja-ready 2014 Ford F-150 Raptor chassis, hidden by the 1979 F-150 body. So while you’re seeing a vintage pickup truck, the reality is, you’re looking at old school styling with modern technology, like the same off-road suspension and Fox Racing shocks used in the 2014 Raptor.

The Sweet Brothers also used the powertrain out of the Raptor, giving the 1979 F-150 a Roush Stage II blown 6.2-liter V8. Some modifications have brought the powertrain up to pushing out 590-horsepower and 590 lbs-ft of torque.

While it sounds like an awesome plan, getting everything to pair up on a new chassis and old body isn’t exactly a cake walk. To make this formula work, the ream had to add four inches of sheet metal to the cab of the 1979 F-150 to get the Raptor chassis to pair up under the single cab, short bed body. Inside the truck is a unique combination of what Ford gave the Raptor, and the vintage style.

