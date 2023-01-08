Builders uncover Jewish WWII trove in yard in Poland

19
·1 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — About 400 items believed to have been hidden in the ground by their Jewish owners during World War II have been uncovered during house renovation work in a yard in Lodz in central Poland, media reports said Sunday.

History experts say that the objects include Hanukkah menorahs and items used in daily life, TVN24 reported.

They are mostly silver-plated tableware, menorahs and glass containers for cosmetics, according to the regional office for the preservation of historic objects. The office's experts said on Facebook last week that the objects will be handed over to the city’s Archaeology Museum.

The stash was found in December and two of the hanukkiahs were lighted Dec. 22 during Hannukah organized by the city's Jewish community.

The address at 23 Polnocna Street, where the objects were found, was just outside the perimeter of the Litzmannstadt Ghetto that the occupying Nazi Germans established in Lodz in February 1940 and until August 1944 held about 200,000 Jews from across Europe. Most of the inmates died there or in concentration camps.

Recommended Stories

  • Guy Tries Buying 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, Gets Scammed Instead

    Don’t let this happen to you…

  • 2,500-year-old pantry — still partly stocked — unearthed during construction in Germany

    Archaeologists were excavating the area so a school can be built.

  • Russia and Ukraine exchange 50 soldiers each in prison release deal

    Russia's defence ministry said the 50 returned Russian soldiers would be flown to Moscow for medical and psychological rehabilitation. "On January 8, as a result of negotiations, 50 Russian servicemen, who were in mortal danger while in captivity, were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," it said in a statement. Ukraine confirmed the information and said Russia had freed 50 Ukrainian servicemen as part of the same deal.

  • Only 2 customers have abandoned Tesla since Elon Musk bought Twitter, says EV leasing firm CEO

    Elon Musk's decisions since buying Twitter appear to have had minimal impact on Tesla sales, Octopus EV's Fiona Howarth told the Financial Times.

  • Oldest living World War II veteran given heroic sendoff as he travels to National WWII Museum

    United States Army Private First Class Joseph Eskenazi, 105-years-old, was invited to the museum as a part of The Gary Sinise Foundation's Soaring Valor Program. For the last eight years, the Soaring Valor program has invited WWII veterans to the museum that was built in their honor.

  • Thomas Kelah Wharton's sketches provide earliest glimpses of Columbus, Ohio

    With the coming of Intel, the transformation of central Ohio with new factories and new people seems to be forthcoming.

  • Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Was Barred From Queen Elizabeth's Death Bed

    In his book, the Duke of Sussex alleged that his wife Meghan Markle was banned from the Queen's death bed by King Charles III.

  • Highway 1 slide in SLO County could cut off access to Big Sur for months, Caltrans says

    The rock slide has cut off access to Ragged Point from the south.

  • Germany: Iranian held in suspected poison plot after US tip

    A 32-year-old Iranian man has been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that he could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the man and another person were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund. The authorities said in a joint statement that the man is suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which he had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.

  • Aid chief: Taliban decrees against women paralyzing NGO work

    The Taliban’s “internal debates and extreme decrees” are paralyzing humanitarian work in Afghanistan, the head of a major aid agency told The Associated Press on Sunday, after he arrived on a week-long trip to talk to Taliban leaders about reversing a ban on women working for national and international non-governmental groups. Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, is the first NGO chief to visit Afghanistan for talks with the Taliban since the ban came into effect more than two weeks ago. Authorities have barred Afghan women from working at NGOs, allegedly because they weren’t wearing the Islamic headscarf correctly.

  • We are offered the Korean option, but Koreans regret it Secretary of Ukraines Security Council

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has stated that the Russians are going to propose the so-called Korean option of settling the war with Ukraine, which implies the division of the country.

  • Nearly half a million without power in California as atmospheric river rainfall continues

    There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Nearly 500,000 customers across California were without power on Sunday morning as the state continues to be walloped by an ongoing atmospheric river. Further south, the "fire house" of rain is expected to move down the state, with heavy flooding rains expected to hit the area between San Francisco and Los Angeles with non-stop rain from Sunday evening to Monday evening.

  • Ancient bones, teeth found in shipwreck burial ground help explain genetic ancestry of Scandinavians

    In a new international study, researchers found that DNA from archeological remains reveals exceptional immigration to Scandinavia during the Viking era.

  • Conservatives take aim at tenure for university professors

    When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked Texas colleges to disavow critical race theory, the University of Texas faculty approved a resolution defending their freedom to decide for themselves how to teach about race. “Maybe we need to look at tenure,” Patrick said at a news conference in November. The indefinite academic appointments that come with tenure — the holy grail of university employment — have faced review from lawmakers or state oversight boards in at least half a dozen states, often presented as bids to rein in academics with liberal views.

  • ‘Romeo and Juliet’ Director’s Son Slams Actors‘ ’Embarrassing’ Nude Scene Lawsuit

    "It appears to me that in all these years, they have always maintained a relationship of deep gratitude and friendship towards [Franco] Zeffirelli," director's son says of Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting

  • The story of Nearest Green, America's first known Black master distiller

    George Green – the son of distiller Nathan 'Nearest' Green – was one of seven generations of the Green family who worked for the Jack Daniel's distillery. Wikimedia CommonsWhen you hear the name Jack Daniel, whiskey probably comes to mind. But what about the name Nathan “Uncle Nearest” Green? In 2016, The New York Times published a story about the distiller’s “hidden ingredient” – “help from a slave.” In the article, the brand officially acknowledged that an enslaved man, Nearest Green, taught J

  • California concealed carry holder shoots ax-wielding attacker on his property

    California police say an armed property owner justifiably shot a man who threatened him with an ax in an incident that left the suspect with a non life-threatening wound.

  • Iran executes 2 more men as regime seeks to quell protests

    The U.S. State Department condemned Iran Saturday for what it said were the "sham trials" and the execution of two men who took part in anti-government demonstrations.

  • Farm Bureau, Deere & Co sign MOU ensuring farmers' "right to repair" equipment

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere & Co signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday that ensures farmers have the right to repair their own farm equipment or go to an independent technician. But equipment makers such as Deere have generally required customers to use their parts and service divisions for repairs and until recently, only allowed authorized dealers the means and tools to access the complex computerized systems of their tractors and other machinery. The Farm Bureau's memorandum of understanding with Deere "will ensure farmers everywhere are able to repair our own equipment," Farm Bureau president Zippy Duvall said, speaking at the federation's convention in Puerto Rico.

  • Thousands protest against new Israeli government

    STORY: Protesters took to the streets, waving flags, banging drums, blowing horns and chanting slogans against the new coalition and proposed judicial reforms to reduce powers of the Supreme Court.“We see a process where the rights of the people will be over time consumed by this theocratic government and we want to avoid that," said Israeli resident Inbar Shani.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the 73-year-old political veteran who is on trial for graft charges he denies, has sought to calm concerns about the fate of civil rights and diplomacy since his bloc of nationalist and religious parties secured a parliamentary majority in a November 1 election.His allies include the Religious Zionism and Jewish Power parties, which oppose Palestinian statehood and whose leaders - both West Bank settlers - have in the past agitated against Israel's justice system, its Arab minority and LGBT rights.Netanyahu's appointments include Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was convicted in 2007 of incitement against Arabs and support for a Jewish militant group, as minister for police. Ben-Gvir, a lawyer, says his views have become more moderate.