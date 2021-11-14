Building catches fire after plane crashes at North Carolina country club, officials say

A small airplane crashed at a country club in Western North Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 14, officials said.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, crashed near the runway while trying to land the single-engine Cirrus SR22 at Mountain Air Country Club in Burnsville around 12:52 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Jeff Howell, Yancey County Emergency Management coordinator, told McClatchy News.

A bathroom on the golf course nearby caught fire following the crash, but crews got the blaze under control quickly, Howell said. No one else was injured as a result of the crash.

Howell said he does not know what caused the plane to crash. The FAA said it’s investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

No other information has been released.

Mountain Air Country Club is surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, about 40 miles north of Asheville and about 140 miles northwest of Charlotte.

