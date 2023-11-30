Building cleared after bomb threat at Mad River Middle School

A local middle school was dismissed early Thursday due to a bomb threat.

According to a letter the school district sent out to parents, a bomb threat was made against Mad River Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the school district told News Center 7 that police cleared the building and nothing was found.

Dayton Airport Police with K-9s along with Wright Patterson Air Force Base Police with a K-9, searched the building, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department said.

Given the nature of the situation, the district decided to dismiss students for the day, the letter said.

The school district said busses would be running on their regular routes to take students home. Parents with children who do not ride the bus are asked to pick up their child at Stebbins student lot.

At this time normal business operations will resume, and all evening activities will take place as scheduled, the district said.

Details on if any arrests were made were not immediantly available.

The incident remains under investigation by the Riverside Police Department.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.