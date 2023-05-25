Building collapses amid massive blaze in Sydney

STORY: A burning vehicle was also seen in the vicinity as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The fire forced emergency services to evacuate people from nearby apartment buildings before firefighters brought the inferno under control. No casualties were reported.

Over 30 fire trucks and 120 firefighters fought the fire in the seven-story building close to Sydney's central railway station on Thursday afternoon, according to New South Wales Fire and Rescue Acting Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell.