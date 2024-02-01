Building collapses near Boise Airport; multiple injuries reported

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A building near the Boise Airport collapsed Thursday, resulting in multiple people injured, authorities said, as emergency responders searched through the rumble for survivors.

The building collapse occurred at W Rickenbacker and Luke Streets, the Boise Fire Department said in a statement.

"There are reports of multiple injuries," the department said, adding in a second statement that search and rescue efforts were underway.

Though the Boise Airport has not been affected, the Idaho State Police warns that traffic on the nearby I-84 is experiencing issues and the Boise Fire Department said Wright Street has been closed.

"Please use caution and stay alert while driving through the area," Idaho State Police said in a statement on X.

This is a developing story.