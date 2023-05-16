Building damaged by fire in State College, police ask public for help with identification
Investigators are searching for men who started a fire Friday that damaged a building near downtown State College, borough police wrote in a statement Tuesday.
Police believe the men were searching a dumpster for scrap metal about 10:50 a.m. Friday along the 400 block of Locust Lane when they lit the fire. They left in a red Honda Ridgeline with aftermarket rims, police wrote.
Police did not describe the extent of the damage, a factor that can be key in determining the severity of a criminal mischief charge. The charge in Pennsylvania can range from a summary offense to a felony.
Those with information may call 814-234-7150, email police@statecollegepa.us or submit an anonymous tip online.
— State College Police (@StateCollegePD) May 16, 2023