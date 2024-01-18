Building an event: New Mexico Brick Convention will take place at Expo New Mexico this weekend

Jan. 17—Brick by brick, officials behind the New Mexico Brick Convention are ready to bring a first-class event to the area.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, and Sunday, Jan. 21, Expo New Mexico will have dozens of vendors and thousands of Lego sculptures on display as part of the festival.

"Lego is so much more than a toy," says Greyson J. Riley. "Brick Convention will show attendees that the possibilities with Lego are endless."

Riley, 23, is the mastermind behind the traveling show.

Riley started college at 11, wrote a book that teaches history through Lego at 13. He began organizing large-scale Lego fan conventions by 14.

Riley says the two-day event will be the first Lego fan convention.

"Professional Lego artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their amazing Lego creations and to meet with fans," Riley says. "There will also be meet-and-greets with Lego celebrities."

Two contestants from Fox's hit TV series "Lego Masters" will be coming to the event.

Patrick Durham, half of the fan-favorite Grandpappies team on Fox's "Lego Masters" season three, will be coming from Tennessee to meet fans and display his epic Lego "Star Wars" scenes. Durham's work has been displayed throughout the United States, has been featured by "Beyond the Brick" and has won several awards.

Additionally, Tim Howell, who was on Fox's "Lego Masters" season four, will be coming from Texas to meet fans.

Riley says Amado Canlas Pinlac (known as AC Pin) is also coming to display a full gallery of his award-winning Lego displays.

"He has been spotlighted in several books, magazines including BrickJournal, Blocks and Brick.it magazines. AC Pin has been invited numerous times to the Masterpiece Gallery at the Lego House in Billund, Denmark, to exhibit his various Lego Botanical creations for several years, starting in 2017 when it opened," Riley says. "He is the first and still the only Filipino and Kapampangan afforded this highest honor by The Lego Group."

Riley says other attractions include: Lego merchandise, retired Lego sets, new Lego sets, hard-to-find Lego and goodies from multiple different vendors.