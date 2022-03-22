Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees

Dr. Daryl Green, OBU

In 2020, many businesses were forced to lay-off workers The pandemic has caused individuals to rethink their career aspirations and life purpose. Workers are quitting their jobs at a record rate. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly four million Americans left their jobs in July. Resignations peaked April. Resignation rates are highest among mid-career employees. Those between the ages of 30 and 45 have shown the greatest increase in resignation rates. Perhaps the quitting of jobs is due to some combination of the burn-out of having to “do more with less,” COVID fatigue, and a desire for a more purposeful life. Anthony Klutz, an organizational psychologist and professor at Texas A&M, coined this phenomenon The Great Resignation. A shortage of workers has meant that employers are forced to pay more to attract workers. However, jobs are still going unfilled. This article examines how today’s leaders can improve employee job satisfaction for better employee retention and recruitment in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Why is job satisfaction important today? Job satisfaction can be defined as ‘the level of contentment employees feel with their job.’ According to one study, 52% of voluntarily exiting employees said that their manager or organization could have done something to prevent them from leaving their job. Losing good employees is a financial burden to most businesses. it costs an average of six to nine months of an employee's salary to replace him or her according to the Society for Human Resource Management. Sadly, some managers are not particularly concerned about the mental welfare of their employees. Employees are being paid to perform a task. Shouldn’t that be enough? Klutz explains about this The Great Resignation, “It’s not just about getting another job, or leaving the workforce. It’s about taking control of your work and personal life, and making a big decision – resigning – to accomplish that. This is a moment of empowerment for workers, one that will continue well into the new year.” Thus, job satisfaction is a major factor, especially in a period of worker shortage.

Given fierce competition for workers, today’s business leaders must consider new strategies to recruit and retain employees. According to research of more than 600 U.S. businesses with 50-500 employees, 63% of businesses said retaining employees is harder than hiring them. Contrary to popular belief, money is not the only motivator for employees. Also, money is not the only incentive that attracts prospective employees. Given this reality, businesses should consider the following strategies to promote employee job satisfaction among its existing work force:

• Develop a human capital strategy that complements the emerging hiring trends.

• Train managers to have high emotional intelligence in dealings with their employees.

• Monitor and track employee job satisfaction periodically via survey tools. Identify any root causes of dissatisfaction and develop a plan.

• Provide frequent feedback on initiatives to improve employee job satisfaction, such as an organization newsletter.

• Build employee loyalty program incentives to keep good employees and help protect the most valuable asset --- quality employees.

• Connect with Generation Z employees by providing practical training, such as micro internships with local universities.

• Utilize flexibile employee hours and remote working options.

• Incorporate a meaningful, frequent reward system.

• Allow employees to create and innovate in their working environment.

In today’s changing landscape, organizations need good strategies to retain good workers. According to a Harvard Business Review study, when employees are respected by their leaders, their job satisfaction goes up by as much as 63%. Unfortunately, some companies fail to see the value of employee job satisfaction. With the shortage of workers, some businesses find themselves in an increasingly competitive recruiting climate. This article demonstrated that today’s leaders can improve job satisfaction for better employees, given circumstances confronting employers in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Pray that it is not too late.

About Dr. Daryl Green:

Dr. Daryl D. Green is a business strategist, awarding speaker, and noted author. He is the Vice President of Marketing at AGSM Consulting LLC where he provides strategic planning, marketing, and product development to emerging and existing businesses. He provides consulting, guidance, and management training for today’s small businesses. He is a business professor operating a small business in Oklahoma. He has assisted over 100 organizations across the globe with marketing and management problems. If you would like more information about this article or business assistance, please contact Dr. Green at drdarylgreen@gmail.com or visit www.drdarylgreen.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Building great job satisfaction: 9 strategies to retain good employees