'Building a greenhouse for our dreams': BC breaks ground for state-of-the-art Agriculture Sciences Center

Nov. 30—With agriculture supporting one of every five jobs in Kern County, it's no wonder why Bakersfield College broke ground Thursday on a three-story, 49,546-square-foot building dedicated to educating future workers.

The new Agriculture Sciences Building at the Panorama Campus will be the home of cutting-edge labs and lecture rooms that will cater to learning mechanized agriculture, animal science, veterinary technician skills, environmental horticulture, plant science, agricultural business, food science and technology.

"Students are going to get access to facilities that we just have not been able to offer before," said Jessica Wojtysiak, associate vice president of instruction at the college. "We have dedicated wings for each of the disciplines, we have specialized laboratories including a tissue sampling lab that will help support plant science and food science students. We have a dynamic, huge, mechanized agriculture shop at the bottom floor of the building, so there will be new facilities for students to learn in."

The new building — which will be constructed on the same site as the current facility — will serve as headquarters for the outdoor facilities, such as the campus garden and livestock farms.

Construction of the emissions-free center is slated to start next week.

BC administrators say the transformation will change the way the college educates and prepares the next generation of students.

"Agriculture is innovating at a pace faster than we can ever imagine," said Romeo Agbalog, president of the Kern County Community College District Board of Trustees. "It is incumbent upon us as a community college ... as the community's college, that we step up and continue to be preeminent in offering our students the skills and education they need to be able to compete for the jobs of the future. And, to help our local industry partners be competitive so Kern County can stay at the top in terms agriculture production in the country."

The Kern County Farm Bureau said Kern is a leading food supplier for the nation, highlighting the crucial impact of the industry.

Wojtysiak said the new building is a testament to the community's support of agriculture and the future workforce of Kern County.