Building height restrictions coming to Iowa City after Northside neighborhood outcry

Iowa City City Council is lowering the bar for homes in one of the city’s residential zones.

The council approved the first consideration of an amendment to the zoning code Tuesday that would limit the height of new construction to 27 feet.

The zone, known as RNS-12 or the Neighborhood Stabilization Residential Zone, is meant to “stabilize certain existing residential neighborhoods by preserving the predominantly single-family residential character of these neighborhoods.” Many of the city’s RNS-12 zones exist in the Northside neighborhood, where concerns over maximum build heights originated.

After the code changes pass through council three times, the maximum allowable build height in RNS-12 zones will be reduced by 8 feet, down from the current 35-foot mark.

The council voted 6-1 to pass the changes, with Mayor Bruce Teague the lone dissenting voice.

Council consulted with P&Z, considered months of staff recommendations ahead of vote

The council tabled its first consideration at its last meeting to provide time to consult with members of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Councilors and members of the commission met during the council work session on Tuesday, where commissioners who voted for and against the proposed changes shared their opinions on the matter.

In council documents, staff continued to emphasize points made in previous meetings over the past few months, saying that they believed other regulations already in the books, like sections of the Historic Preservation District overlapping with RNS-12 zoned homes in the Northside, were already doing the job of discouraging construction incongruent with the area.

Changes to the zoning would further complicate a code that many in the community already consider to be far too complex, staff previously said.

For example, new single-family homes and duplexes will be subject to the 27-foot limit, while other construction projects, like daycares and places of worship, would be able to create a 35-foot tall building of any shape and size that would be dissimilar to other areas of construction.

Properties in other communities in Iowa City also are subject to similar limits. In the Southside neighborhood, buildings are limited by a height limit or 2 ½ stories.

Council debate hinged on preserving the character of the neighborhood, addressing the “missing middle”

The councilors engaged in a more-or-less one-sided discussion period, with all seven councilors praising Northside residents for their long-time advocacy for the long-term health and prosperity of their neighborhood.

John Thomas, the eight-year council veteran and former landscape architect and Planning and Zoning Commission member, joked that it was fitting one of his last votes was an impactful change to the area’s zoning.

John Thomas, Teague and others highlighted the concept of the “missing middle,” a term that refers to smaller multi-family housing such as duplexes that fit somewhat seamlessly into existing neighborhoods and continue to foster walkable and sustainable communities.

Thomas highlighted the ability of “missing middle” housing to provide soft density, meaning the addition of housing supply in the area does not distinguish itself from the area where it is being built and related it to this measure and additional housing measures passed over the previous few months by the council.

“If you build that duplex at 35 feet (tall), that is not consistent with the character of the neighborhood and so it’s no longer a soft density or a hidden density,” Thomas said. “It’s actually distinguishing itself from the fabric of the neighborhood.”

Megan Alter said that though many of the RNS-12 zoned homes are protected by their existence in overlapping historic preservation districts, the homes that do not sit in the overlapping areas should be protected by the city.

Laura Bergus was hesitant to say that a 27-foot height limit would help prevent the construction of out-of-character housing in the area, but voted in favor of the height reduction anyway in hopes that it would.

“I just want us to be really honest with ourselves about what this change may or may not do,” Bergus said. “I don’t think it will impact affordability in the neighborhoods.”

Staff anticipated that a code change would impact roughly 47 homes in the Northside neighborhood and 125 city-wide.

“It will not address design standards,” Bergus said. “If we say 27 feet, you could get a 27-foot, modern flat roof building that would look out of character in the neighborhoods.”

Northside neighborhood residents ask for preservation of their community

Residents of the Northside neighborhood have been present at meetings throughout the fall, voicing their opinions on how proposed changes including an adjustment to the height limit would move the needle in their community.

In correspondence, former Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton, the chair of the Northside association argued that the association and the city’s goals were aligned. This included mentions of developing more owner-occupied housing, something he said would be positively impacted in a big way by these developments.

“We were and still are concerned about maintaining a level playing field for all neighbors who want to make this neighborhood their home,” Northside resident Nancy Carlson said. “I believe this height requirement accomplishes this goal. … With the existing 35-foot allowance, it provides a wonderful opportunity for developers to shoehorn in larger homes on smaller lots.”

The council is expected to vote on a second consideration of the housing changes on Jan. 2, 2024, when new councilor Josh Moe and returner Andrew Dunn join the council. Tuesday’s meeting was the last for eight-year council veterans Thomas and Pauline Taylor.

Ryan Hansen covers local government and crime for the Press-Citizen. He can be reached at rhansen@press-citizen.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ryanhansen01.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Iowa City council restricts building heights in Northside neighborhood