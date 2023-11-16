Building partially collapses in southern Russia, sparking search for any trapped survivors

In this photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, Russian Emergency Ministry work at the side of a five-storey building partially collapsed in Astrakhan, Russia. Part of a residential building has collapsed in southern Russia, killing one woman and sparking a search and rescue operation, Russian state news agency Tass said. Before part of the building in the southern city of Astrakhan collapsed, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said it had received information about cracks appearing. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Part of a residential building collapsed Thursday in southern Russia, killing one woman and sparking a search for any residents who might be trapped in the rubble, Russian state news agency Tass said.

Most residents in the southern city of Astrakhan already had evacuated because of what was described as a grinding sound in building, Tass said. The emergency ministry said it had received information about cracks appearing just before the structure collapsed.

More than 200 people, including more than 35 children, were evacuated, the news agency said.

The Astrakhan region deputy governor, Oleg Knyazev, said authorities had ruled out a gas explosion, and said the building's structure was to blame. The residential block was built in 1962, Tass said.

Photos and video shared online by Russian state news agencies showed the partially collapsed building and rescuers searching through rubble. In one video. rescuers called for silence as they tried to hear whether any trapped person was making sounds.