Building on past success: Cambridge Main Street's new director talks about 2024 events

CAMBRIDGE − Now that January is behind us, it's time to start thinking about what 2024 holds for the Guernsey County community. For Cambridge Main Street Director Karrie Fritz, that means tackling the events that fill downtown throughout the year.

Main Street is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the downtown area, including merchants and property owners, and assists in coordinating downtown events.

Fritz is still somewhat new to the role. She accepted the position in August, after former director Mary Beth Sills took a job at The Wilds. Fritz attended Shenandoah High School and settled back in the area in 2006.

Before Main Street, Fritz worked with the unemployment office for the State of Ohio, but it wasn't her dream. Her main desire was to somehow work with events, help people do something to enjoy their day, and build people and the community up.

When the job posting came up for Main Street, she was encouraged to apply. On the same day she had an interview at the Bureau of Workers Compensation, she received the call to interview for Main Street. She recalled the incident as being serendipitous. "My heart just said, this is where you need to be.".

Taking on the role has had its challenges.

"It's mostly just learning the ins and outs and all of the people. There are a lot of moving parts," Fritz said. However she believes the sign in her office that reads: If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you.

While the Main Street board is looking to fill three vacant seats, they have already started planning for 2024. "We're not adding anything this year, so we're just going to stick with our main key events and build on them," Fritz said.

Upcoming events

Flashback Dance. This year's theme is "Dancing Through the Decades." DJ Jon Clark will play music from the 1950s to the 1980s, and there will be a best dressed contest for each decade. Dance lessons will be available and the Chacuterie Sisters will be providing food. The dance is 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or at the door.

The dance floor at Pritchard Laughlin is packed as DJ Jon Clark plays The Electric Slide at the annual dance.

Basket Auction. The auction will be held at the Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center April 25. There will be a happy hour between 5 and 6 p.m., with a cash bar following. Numerous gift baskets will be available to bid on, with Jeff Leonard as the auctioneer for the evening. There is a $10 entry fee.

Day of Enchantment. Bring your little royal for a day of fun around downtown Cambridge. The day will include tea parties, carriage rides and even a ball. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Main Street website. The event is scheduled to run from 3 to 5 p.m. May 18.

National Road Bike Show and Ribfest. Cambridge's largest gathering of every type of motorcycle you can imagine returns this summer. The Warthogs Motorcycle Club will be handling registration. Live music and food trucks are scheduled and vendor applications are still being accepted. The show will be held June 15, along Wheeling Avenue in downtown Cambridge.

The National Road Bike Show took over Wheeling Avenue on Saturday, June 17. The annual event by Cambridge Main Street in connection with the Cambridge chapter of the Warthogs motorcycle club featured bikes, barbeque, vendors and live music.

Car Show. A staple of summer in Guernsey County, the car show will be held Aug. 17 along Wheeling Avenue. Music, food, cars and more will keep you busy throughout the day.

Fall Festival. Bounce houses, axe throwing and more will accompany artist demonstrations, painting opportunities, crafts and displays of locally artwork. Craft vendors and food trucks will be at the festival, and vendors can still apply. The festival takes place Sept. 28 in downtown Cambridge.

Trick or Treat on Main. Little ones can trick or treat around downtown Cambridge at local businesses. Costumed characters will be out and about, and there will be a fee to participate. The event is scheduled to be held Saturday, Oct. 26. More information will be finalized closer to the event.

Over 260 vehicles rode into downtown Cambridge for annual cruise-in on Saturday.

Christmas Parade. The annual Christmas parade keeps the spirit of the season alive. Floats, characters, and entertainers will make their way up Wheeling Avenue. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30. Those interested in participating will be able to get registration forms online or at the office.

Northpole Adventures. This yearly fun-filled day in Cambridge will be held Saturday, Dec. 7. Guests can do crafts, enjoy cookies and write a letter to Santa. In the past, admission has been $5 or the donation of a new, unwrapped toy for the Guernsey County Secret Santa program. Costumed characters will be on hand for photos as well. Registration and tickets for the event will be available closer to the date.

How to help

Volunteers are needed for all events and those wishing to help out can do so by contacting the Main Street office. Fritz noted, "...We need people everywhere. If you have something you want to do, we can probably find you a way to do it."

Cambridge Main Street will also be accepting sponsors for the flower baskets that line Wheeling Avenue and will be putting up the Hometown Hero's banners. Those interested in purchasing a banner can do so by contacting the Main Street office. Vendor forms are available on the website or can be obtained by contacting the office at 740-439-2238.

