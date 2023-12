TechCrunch

Vaishali Kasture, the executive Amazon appointed as the interim head of AWS India and South Asia, has quit the firm, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, merely seven months into the top role. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment by email and phone. Amazon counts India as one of its key markets for AWS, which has aggressively courted hundreds of thousands of companies in the world's second largest internet market and has also onboarded many government undertakings.