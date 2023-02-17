Building Success from Scratch: The Journey of Self-Made Entrepreneur Lucas Lee-Tyson

Entrepreneurship drives innovation and progress, creating new products and services and bringing new ideas to the market. It involves taking calculated risks, finding solutions to problems, and turning visions into realities. From small startups to large corporations, entrepreneurship has the power to change the world and improve people’s lives.

To succeed in the business world, with its frantic pace and ever-shifting landscape, anyone bold enough to tread this path would need incredible determination, grit, and the mental toughness not to give up easily. Especially if you ever stumbled upon the fact that the average age of a successful startup founder is 45. However, the story of a self-made entrepreneur named Lucas Lee-Tyson, who is only 24 years old, shifts the statistical paradigm.

You only think you have time, but you don’t

He is the co-founder and CEO of a successful marketing consultancy company, Growth Cave, making waves in the marketing industry. His ambitious mindset wouldn’t let things be any other way. Instead of making excuses or putting things off, he prioritizes getting things done and taking action. “The phrase ‘You have time’ keeps people procrastinating and stuck in their comfort zone,” says Lucas.

His passion for research and exploration led him to discover his interests in his teen years. It was from that spark that several businesses were formed — the first was his YouTube banner design venture when he was only 15 years old. It all leads to him launching his company as a second-year college student.

Lucas Lee-Tyson worked out of his college dorm and prioritized following his interests over financial gain. Lucas explains he has never been motivated by profit. Instead, he lets his desires come first — and that is honing his skillset. “My biggest motivator was and still is self-improvement, which always keeps me moving forward,” says Lucas.

His success isn’t solely attributed to his creativity, though — Lucas also works hard and puts in long hours when necessary. He explains, “I’m very passionate about what I do, so I’m willing to put in extra hours if needed. I’m constantly learning new techniques and strategies to serve my clients better.” After all, it was the backbone on which the company was founded.

Story continues

From learning and perfecting personal skills to building a business

Before the pandemic hit, Lucas had been running his freelance business with a few clients here and there. But when the world shut down in February 2020, Lucas knew he needed to change his business model to make ends meet.

“I had some savings and freelance clients, but I just didn’t feel that confident,” said Lucas. “I knew I needed to change my business model. I couldn’t just have five clients and make $10,000 for one month, then $3000 the next, and $1000 the following.”

So Lucas took a risk and launched his digital marketing agency, which quickly grew from a two-person operation into an entire team of experts. His agency now works with over 30 businesses across multiple industries, helping them build their online presence and grow their customer base through effective marketing strategies.

It takes a village

“My business partner Ozzie and I created a team of 30 people who have one common characteristic with us, and that is the need for personal progress,” says Lucas. This young entrepreneur believes that the constant desire for personal progress also boosts the company’s growth. In addition, Lucas points out that him and his partner are trying to create a culture and relationship with people so that they have a common goal.

“I think it’s in everyone’s interest to progress and develop. If we all agree on the same thing, we’ve got a perfect equation,” says Lucas. The fact that people with the same growth mindset surround him as he has been a significant contributor to the achievements of Growth Cave.

Rome wasn’t built in a day, and Lucas is no stranger to asking for help. He admits that his drive and determination aren’t the only reasons for his success. He attributes a significant portion of his accomplishments to his collaboration with Ozzie, whom he describes as his exact opposite in every way.

“Even though we’re completely different, I think it’s something that creates balance in our business,” explains Lucas. “This gives us an even greater possibility of research and expansion in the market we aim for.”

Lucas points out that forming a team of marketing experts, his business partner, and he has managed to put it together is a blessing. That gives them the space to work on new projects to ensure that every Growth Cave team member is positioned well, allowing them to deal with new projects.

“If our team members are in the position to do well, it means that there’s a lot of work available, and they’re able to grow. Especially, being able to take home incredible salaries and earnings to provide for their families is something we pride ourselves on,” says Lucas.

His journey has taught Lucas the importance of resilience in the face of adversity and how to leverage his unique skillset to succeed as an entrepreneur. Lucas’s advice to “hustle, dedicate yourself and be creative” should be a great reminder for any young person looking to take their career into their own hands.

McClatchy newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.