Building Thermal Insulation Market to Reach USD 38,588.8 Million by 2027; Increasing Demand for Energy Cost Reduction Worldwide to Stimulate Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the building thermal insulation market are BASF (Germany), Atlas Roofing Company (U.S.), Cellofoam North America Inc. (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Knauf Insulation (U.S.), Owens Corning (U.S.), Armacell S.A. (Luxembourg), Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), Evonik (Germany), PT. Bondor Indonesia (Indonesia), BYUCKSAN (South Korea), Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Johns Manville (U.S.), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), KCC Corporation (South Korea), Kingspan Insulation LLC (Ireland), Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited (India), NICHIAS Corporation (Japan), ROCKWOOL International A/S (Denmark), U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited (India), GAF (U.S.), Superglass Insulation Ltd. (Scotland), Recticel Group (Belgium), Ursa (Spain), Firestone Building Products (U.S.), and more players profiled

Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global building thermal insulation market size is expected to gain traction by reaching USD 38,588.8 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is ascribable to factors such as the rising building and construction industry, along with the growing demand to reduce energy costs across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Material (Mineral Wool {Glass Wool, Stone Wool}, Foamed Plastics {Expanded Polystyrene [EPS], Extruded Polystyrene [XPS], Polyurethane [PU], Polyisocyanurate [PIR], and Other Foamed Plastics}, Cellulose, Aerogels, and Others), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), By Application (Floor & Basement, Wall, and Roof & Ceiling), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 29,656.9 million in 2019.





Increasing Focus on Development of Healthcare Infrastructure amid COVID-19 to Favor Growth

Story continues

The novel coronavirus is driving the demand for advanced healthcare services to contain its widespread globally. As a result, the government agencies are focusing on developing sophisticated healthcare infrastructures to treat COVID-19 patients, and further find solutions to limit its spread. This is likely to bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Thermal insulation is a vital technology that aids in the reduction of energy consumed by preventing heat gain/loss within a building structure. This reduction of unwanted temperature changes drastically reduces the demand for cooling and heating systems.





Report Focus on:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/building-thermal-insulation-market-102708





DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Building & Construction Sector to Augment Growth

The rapid-paced urbanization has provided an impetus to building & construction activities across the globe. With several residential and commercial projects in the pipeline, it presents a significant opportunity for the adoption of advanced building thermal insulation products. Additionally, the rising energy costs are propelling the demand for insulation services that will contribute to the growth of the global building thermal insulation market during the forecast period.





SEGMENTATION

Residential Segment to Hold Major Market Share Owing to High Energy Consumption

The residential segment, based on end-use, is expected to remain at the forefront owing to high energy consumption by residential areas that drive the demand for advanced building thermal insulation materials to reduce energy costs. As per the European Commission report on the insulation materials industry for energy-efficient buildings, residential buildings consume about 40% of primary energy demand across the globe.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

High Government Investment in Asia-Pacific to Develop Sustainable Infrastructure Projects to Propel Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the rising government expenditure to develop sustainable infrastructure in countries such as China, India, and Japan that propels the demand for advanced building thermal insulation products in the region. Asia Pacific stood at USD 13,806.5 Million in 2019.

The market in Europe is anticipated to experience exponential growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing demand for innovative building thermal insulation materials for the several retrofitting purposes of old and dilapidated buildings in the region between 2020 and 2027.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/building-thermal-insulation-market-102708





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Investing in Facility Expansion to Boost Sales Revenue & Maintain Dominance

The global building thermal insulation market is fragmented by the presence of major companies that account for over 70% share in terms of revenue. These companies are investing in expanding their facilities to cater to the growing demand for building thermal insulation products and further maintain their dominance in the highly competitive global marketplace.





Key Industry Development:

July 2019 – Knauf Insulation announced the expansion of its fiberglass loose-fill insulation facility located in Albion, Michigan. According to the company, the development of the plant will improve its capacity by over 30% to cater to the growing insulation demand from residential and commercial spaces across the upper Midwest, U.S.





List Top Companies Profiled in the Global Building Thermal Insulation Market are:

BASF (Germany)

Atlas Roofing Company (U.S.)

Cellofoam North America Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

Knauf Insulation (U.S.)

Owens Corning (U.S.)

Armacell S.A. (Luxembourg)

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Evonik (Germany)

PT. Bondor Indonesia (Indonesia)

BYUCKSAN (South Korea)

Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Johns Manville (U.S.)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

Kingspan Insulation LLC (Ireland)

Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited (India)

NICHIAS Corporation (Japan)

ROCKWOOL International A/S (Denmark)

U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited (India)

GAF (U.S.)

Superglass Insulation Ltd. (Scotland)

Recticel Group (Belgium)

Ursa (Spain)

Firestone Building Products (U.S.)





Order a Complete Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102708





Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Building Thermal Insulation Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges due to COVID-19 Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Building Thermal Insulation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Mineral Wool Glass Wool Stone Wool Foamed Plastics Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Polyurethane (PU) Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Others Cellulose Aerogels Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-Use Residential Non-Residential Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Floor & Basement Wall Roof & Ceiling Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/building-thermal-insulation-market-102708





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Insulation Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Mineral Wools (Glass Wool, Stone Wool)), Foamed Plastics (Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), Polyurethane (PU), Polyisocyanurate (PIR), Cellulose, Aerogels, Others), By Application (HVAC & OEM, Transportation, Packaging, Building & Construction, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Industrial Insulation Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Fiberglass, Rockwool, Calcium silicate, Plastic foams, Others), By Form (Pipe Insulation, Board & Blanket, Others), By End-Use Industry (Power Generation, Refinery, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Fire Protection, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Foam Insulation Market Siz e, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Polystyrene, Polyisocyanurate, Polyurethane, Phenolic, Others), By Type(Rigid/Board, Flexible, Spray), By End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Consumer Appliances) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs





Read Press Release:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/building-thermal-insulation-market-9854



