Building, two cars hit in Fort Lauderdale shooting, police say. No victims found yet.

Two cars and a building were hit with bullets in a daylight shooting Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, police say. No victims have been found yet.

Around 4 p.m., authorities believe two groups of people got into a fight when shots rang out in the 3000 block of Granada Street, Fort Lauderdale police said. Initial thoughts are that this is an isolated incident.

#FLPD received multiple calls in reference to shots fired in the 3000 blk of Granada St around 4 p.m. At this time, no victims have been located.



We believe this was an isolated incident that began as a dispute between two parties when the shots were fired.



Police did not provide details on possible suspects as they continue investigating.

Fort Lauderdale police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to contact them immediately at 954-828-5700.

This is a developing story.