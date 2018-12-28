Building a Winning Portfolio for 2019

Learn about 5 elements that will help you put together solid profits in the year ahead.

To say that it has been tough in the stock market lately would be an understatement. The major indexes have been all over the place – up, down and sideways - but ending the year in negative territory. Many investors’ portfolios have actually done even worse than these broader indexes.

Why is that?

The simple answer is that they were in the wrong stocks because most investors typically invest without a clear roadmap. The rising tide of a broad rally will produce plenty of green arrows in most portfolios. But that is not enough to come out ahead of the market in uncertain times.

It is reasonable to be wary of the investment environment in the New Year in light of the macro uncertainties that have been weighing on sentiment lately. The risk is that these worries may make us overlook the many investment opportunities that are always available. Investors need to be on the lookout for these opportunities all the time, but this is exactly the time of the year to put your portfolio on a sound footing for the year ahead. I hope the ideas in this article will help you do just that.



With the rest of you, I would like to share the investment process that we rely on here at Zacks, which makes use of 5 different factors to build a winning portfolio. Each one of these factors individually will help you pick good stocks. But putting all of them together gives you a significant edge over others in stock market investing.

This process lies at the heart of our Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2019 service which will be released on Wednesday, January 2 and has produced strong returns in recent years. Even during 2018 as the market descended to -8.2% through December 19, the portfolio returned +12.9%. And while the market boomed +126.3% from 2012-2017, our Top 10s scored an even more stellar +181.9%.

A random selection of good stocks, without an overarching outlook for the market, will not give you the desired results. The portfolio is essentially the execution of your outlook for the market. For the Top 10 Stocks for 2019, we started with the market outlook and then used these factors to build the portfolio.

The 5 Elements of the Zacks Method for Investing

1) Valuation - There is plenty of empirical evidence showing that stocks with low valuations will outperform the market over the long haul. It's not easy to find 'cheap' stocks after the market's impressive run, but we look for companies that are trading with low Price-to-Earnings [P/E] and Price-to-Book [P/B] multiples relative to their peers and their own history.

2) Management Effectiveness - It is very important to get a sense for how effective the company's management is in utilizing the resources available to them. This can be done a number of different ways, but our research shows that Return on Equity [ROE] does a good job of capturing this attribute. So we seek out companies generating ROEs that are superior to their industry peers.

3) Recent Analyst Upgrades - Our research also clearly shows that stocks that have recently received a recommendation upgrade from brokerage analysts will continue to outpace the market. Most of that benefit is felt in the short run. However, quite often a stock that receives one upgrade is likely to get more in the future, which keeps pushing the stock higher.