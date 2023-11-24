What it’s like building world’s tallest Salvation Army red kettle in Detroit

Kevin Andrews, 62, of Macomb Township, a maintenance supervisor for The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division, helps assemble a giant red kettle early in the morning with the help of Local 25 men of steel, Advantage Electric and Controls and Frank Rewold at Cadillac Square in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

In the heart of downtown Detroit, early Friday morning, the racket of loud drilling and metal clanking reverberates throughout Cadillac Square.

Approaching the site, just east of Campus Martius, you witness construction workers carefully lifting and assembling lengthy red metal rods, piece by piece, to form the foundation where the World's Tallest Red Kettle will reside.

The start of The Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Christmas Campaign is signaled by revealing the kettle, signifying the arrival of (much smaller) red kettles, often accompanied by volunteer bell ringers, outside of stores across Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties, where generous shoppers will drop donations into the kettles.

Kevin Andrews, 62, of Macomb Township, a maintenance supervisor for The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division, helps assemble a giant red kettle early morning at Cadillac Square in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Andrews has been helping with the installation for 10 years.

The organization aims to raise $7.9 million to extend love beyond Christmas and assist individuals in need throughout metro Detroit.

The construction of this year's tallest red kettle by The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit held special significance for one particular worker.

Kevin Andrews, of Macomb Township, a maintenance supervisor for The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division in Southfield, has been giving his time and energy to help assemble the red kettle for the past 10 years, a task the 62-year-old took on shortly after joining the organization.

“When I first heard about this job, I wasn’t sure what to think,” Andrews said. “Building a kettle is outside of what I do. This was a new experience for me 10 years ago, and I thought it would be a neat adventure. The whole concept amazed me; I couldn’t believe something that big could stay up.”

The giant red kettle has been erected in Detroit during the holidays for 18 years.

“The red kettle, to me, represents who we are as The Salvation Army,” Andrews said. “The Salvation Army represents God's word, giving back and helping those in need.”

Standing at a towering 56 feet tall, and with a 24-foot-wide span, the red kettle is a symbol of hope, representing the nonprofit's commitment to offering essential aid to community members, not only during the Christmas season, but also in the days ahead.

“There is a lot of preparation work done before the actual construction,” Andrews said. “It takes about a week to prepare before we load the truck. It takes more than six hours to put together on installation day.”

Kevin Andrews, 62, of Macomb Township, a maintenance supervisor for The Salvation Army Great Lakes Division, helps assemble a giant red kettle early in the morning with the help of Local 25 men of steel, Advantage Electric and Controls and Frank Rewold at Cadillac Square in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

The funds amassed during the Red Kettle Christmas Campaign will fortify The Salvation Army's continuous endeavors, the organization says, ensuring the flow of crucial social services, provision of food and shelter, and backing diverse community programs throughout the year.

“I take more pride in constructing the kettle now than I did 10 years ago,” Andrews said. “As time went on, I began to grasp the idea behind the kettle, and how it symbolizes The Salvation Army's mission to do the most good during the Christmas season and beyond.”

Dozens of people surround the Salvation Army’s giant red kettle during the 20th Annual Tree Lighting in downtown Detroit on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. The red kettle is made up of 26,000 sparkling LED lights.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Giant Salvation Army red kettle in Detroit takes week to prep