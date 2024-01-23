Building for youth S.T.E.A.M. program damaged after fire

ST. LOUIS – The Whitfield Foundation for Success building was damaged after a fire broke out Sunday.

The program has helped hundreds of youth gain experience and knowledge through science, technology, engineering, film, math, and the arts.

The fire began on the first floor and proceeded to grow, reaching the second floor. Fire marshals believe electrical issues caused the fire.

“I saw notifications going off on my phone camera. I ended up looking on the screen and I saw smoke and firemen walking through the building,” Marlon Whitfield, executive director of the Whitfield Foundation for Success, said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, what’s going on?’ (So) I jumped up, ran down and they had just finished putting the fire out.”

The fire has put a pause on the programs held at the foundation.

“When I walked in and saw it, I was immediately like, ‘Oh no!’ It’s kind of horrible, but I’m always thinking positive,” Whitfield said. “We’ll definitely bounce back.”

The foundation has offered a variety of S.T.E.A.M. programs to hundreds of six to 18-year-olds in the community. Elten Latham has been a participant in the foundation’s film camp for three years.

“(There’s) not that many programs that offer that much; I really can’t think of one organization that offers S.T.E.A.M. and film, being all at the same location,” Latham said. “You’re just not gonna get any experience like this nowhere else.”

To donate to the rebuilding of the White Foundation for Success, you can click here . If you know a child who would like to participate in the S.T.E.A.M. and film programs with the foundation, you can visit The Whitfield Foundation for Success.

