Buildings collapse after Turkey earthquake

Rescuers dug through the rubble of destroyed buildings in northern Syria after a deadly earthquake struck southeast Turkey, near the Syrian border, on Monday, February 6.Video from the Syria Civil Defence shows a child being pulled from the rubble of a building described by the group as in Souran, in the northern Aleppo.Over 400 deaths were reported by the Syrian health ministry in the wake of the earthquake. Turkish authorities said over 1,000 people died.The US Geological Survey gave a magnitude of 7.8 for the quake, which struck the Pazarcık district of the Kahramanmaras region on Monday morning. Credit: Syrian Civil Defence via Storyful