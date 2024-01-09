New buildings to be constructed at U.S. Route 23 rest areas in Marion County

Rest areas located on U.S. Route 23 in Marion and Pickaway counties and U.S. 33 in Union County will close Thursday so the buildings can be demolished and replaced with new facilities, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The Marion County rest areas are located at mile marker 131 along U.S. 23 in both directions. The Union County rest areas are located near mile marker 97 along U.S. 33 in both directions while the Pickaway County rest area is located on U.S. 23 southbound near mile marker 74.

The facilities are being replaced with a lodge-style building and will feature inside vending and Ohio tourism information.

Demolition of the buildings is expected to take place over the winter months, and construction of the new facilities will follow.

Motorists traveling on through Ohio will find the nearest rest areas in Madison and Delaware counties. The Fayette County rest area located on I-71 in both directions closed in November for reconstruction.

Once the rest areas close on Thursday, drivers will be unable to use the parking lot or the building.

