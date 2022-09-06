Buildings damaged by Typhoon Hinnamnor in South Korea

Reuters

SEOUL (Reuters) -A fire broke out at South Korean steelmaker POSCO's plant in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, a POSCO spokesperson confirmed. "A fire broke out at our Pohang steel plant - two factories at the plant were affected by the fire - and the fires have been put out," said the POSCO spokesperson, adding that no casualties have been found and the company is assessing the damage. The spokesperson said there was a byproduct gas release at the plant in the morning caused by a power outage due to a typhoon that has departed South Korea.