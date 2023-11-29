Buildings and Roads Left Damaged After Israeli Operation in Jenin

Buildings and roads were seen damaged after an Israeli operation in Jenin, in the West Bank, on Wednesday, November 29.

Footage filmed by the Hamas-affiliated Quds News Network showed large mounds of dirt piled up in a small square with tracks and a number of damaged buildings.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that Israeli bulldozers were used during the operation, damaging infrastructure and resident properties and vehicles.

At least two people were injured, including a child, by live fire as confrontations broke out with Israeli forces in the city, according to WAFA.

Christos Christou of Medecins Sans Frontieres said Israeli military vehicles blocked the entrance of the Khalil Suleiman hospital, preventing ambulances from leaving. Christou said the blockade prevented ambulances from reaching two Palestinians who later died.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PCRS) said an injured person was arrested outside the hospital after an ambulance was prevented from entering. Credit: Quds News Network via Storyful

