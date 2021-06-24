Do buildings show warning signs before collapsing? Expert weighs in after Miami tragedy

Hayley Fowler
·4 min read

The collapse of a 12-story condo near Miami has raised questions about whether there were any warning signs in the months and days leading up to the deadly disaster.

As many as 99 people are still missing and one person is dead after the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Florida, collapsed around 2 a.m. Thursday.

There was little to signal the imminent threat as most residents were asleep in their beds when the structure toppled. But experts say that’s most often the case.

“It’s likely that one moment things will seem fine, and the next everything falls apart,” McClatchy News reported, citing StoragePrepper.

There may, however, be more long-term signs of distress.

Long-term warning signs a building may collapse

Warning signs will depend on the type of building, its condition and where it’s located, said Atorod Azizinamini, chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Florida International University. They might include differential sediment, cracks and signs of corrosion.

Balconies, for example, often show evidence of corrosion where the cement cracks and falls off, he told McClatchy News.

Cracks are, in fact, a tell-tale sign, said Greg Batista, a structural engineer and the owner and president of G. Batista Engineering & Construction, WTSP reported. While they might not be indicative of a major problem and can be fixed quickly, he said they’re worth addressing.

“You don’t have to be a structural engineer to look and see that there’s a crack,” Batista told the TV station. “There are special tests that can be done to know if this crack will lead to anything serious.”

Contributing factors to structural safety

Constructing a building in a given location doesn’t ensure that it will be more or less structurally sound.

You can build anything anywhere if you understand what the design mold should be,” Azizinamini said.

There are, however, factors that builders are typically aware of during construction. For example, salt water near the ocean can wear on high-rise balconies, Azizinamini said.

But that doesn’t mean the entire building is going to crumble.

“Collapse happens very rarely,” he told McClatchy News. “You can say that I need to pay more attention to the design of this building, but you can’t say that it’s more prone to collapse.”

The role of building inspections

Diagnosing potential danger points in a building is a process.

Unlike bridges, which undergo a specific inspection procedure every two years, Azizinamini said there is no set process for buildings that are inspected at far less frequent intervals.

In Miami-Dade County, The Miami Herald reported residential buildings go through a recertification process every 40 years.

Buildings can, however, go through a process of what’s known as nondestructive testing, Azizinamini said. He compared it to going to the doctor when you’re sick — engineers and inspectors identify a potential problem, then conduct different tests to diagnosis the source.

He said it’s too soon to tell if Thursday’s tragedy should serve as a warning for other potential building collapses, but it might spur changes down the road for more routine building inspections.

“If you inspect sooner, if there are signs of a problem, you can catch it,” Azizinamini said. “Like if you have a car, you don’t take the car to the mechanic after 40 years — that’s too late.”

What caused the Miami high-rise to collapse

There has been speculation that the condo in Surfside may have been sinking into the earth for decades. But officials and experts warn against jumping to conclusions in the wake of Thursday’s tragedy.

“This is an extraordinarily unusual event, and it is dangerous and counterproductive to speculate on its cause,” Daniel Dietch, Surfside’s mayor from 2010 to 2020, told USA Today.

Azizinamini said computer simulations will help engineers pinpoint the root cause of the collapse, but that could take months. In the meantime, he said everyone should be diligently analyzing all potential factors.

“People have a tendency of knowing one factor very well and then claiming that’s the reason why the building collapsed,” he said. “It’s premature to do that. It only adds to the panic.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dog sitter found dead in garage after pit bull attack, Oklahoma cops say

    The 28-year-old woman had two children, according to an obituary.

  • 'Well of Hell,' gaping desert hole, is shrouded in mystery

    Far out in Yemen's remote eastern desert landscape, a gaping hole in the ground believed to be "million and millions" years old fascinates and mystifies locals. Those who live near the hole, named the Well of Barhout, believe anything that comes close to the "Hell Pit" will be sucked in without escape. The hole looms large in the public's imagination. According to Yemeni legend, "extinct tongues fizz on cold nights" there, a reference to what might be lurking inside the hole. Shrouded in mystery

  • ‘The water is coming’: Florida Keys faces stark reality as seas rise

    Officials prepare to elevate streets despite financial shortfalls, amid recognition that not every home can be saved The neighborhood of Stillwright Point in Key Largo, Florida. Photograph: Saul Martinez/The Guardian Long famed for its spectacular fishing, sprawling coral reefs and literary residents such as Ernest Hemingway, the Florida Keys is now acknowledging a previously unthinkable reality: it faces being overwhelmed by the rising seas and not every home can be saved. Following a grueling

  • How the Mormon Church Beat Bill Gates in a Battle Over Farmland

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photo by Chesnot/GettyOn Friday, a showdown between two of the largest agricultural landowners in the United States—the Church of Latter-Day Saints and Bill Gates’ wealth management firm—came to a head when the Mormons beat out the mogul on a bid for 12,000 acres of Eastern Washington farmland that was once at the center of a $244 million “ghost cattle” fraud locals have dubbed “Cattlegate.”The land in question lies on the mighty Columbia River, the fourth-l

  • The Worst Places To Buy a Home During the Pandemic — and Where To Invest Instead

    Location, location, location. Americans have heard that expression about real estate for years. But as we've learned over the past year, the phrase also applies to public health, particularly amid the...

  • Arctic heat roasts Finland and Russia, melts sea ice

    An intense and expansive heat wave has gripped parts of Siberia, northwestern Russia and Scandinavia, inducing a record plunge in sea ice cover in the Laptev Sea, which is part of the Arctic Ocean.Why it matters: Due largely to human activities such as fossil fuel burning and deforestation, the Arctic is warming at a rate more than twice as fast as the rest of the globe.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Sweeping changes there are reverberating beyond in t

  • Land around the Florida condo that collapsed was showing signs of sinking, according to a 2020 study

    Florida International University professor Shimon Wdowinski said the land subsidence in the 90s alone is not likely to be the cause of the accident.

  • Farmers install toilets to keep badly behaved walkers off their land

    Farmers forced to install toilets and conduct social media campaigns to teach people how to use the countryside have cautioned against government plans to open up more public access on farmland. Payments will be available for farmers in national parks and areas of natural beauty to open up or improve public footpaths under new plans announced by the Government this week. But Sue Pritchard, the chief executive of the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission, said there first needed to be a “natio

  • Australia's mouse plague continues as a horde of mice infest a rural prison, forcing inmates and staff to evacuate

    Swarms of mice have infiltrated a rural prison in the state of New South Wales, as Australia fights one of its worst mice plagues in recent history.

  • Florida diver praised after spearing record lionfish

    A Florida diver set two records recently by spearing and removing a large lionfish from the Gulf of Mexico.

  • Hottest temperatures the Pacific Northwest has ever recorded are likely this weekend

    A "historic" and potentially deadly heat wave is on tap for the Pacific Northwest into southwestern Canada this weekend into early next week, with never-before-seen temperatures possible in cities like Portland, Ore., and Spokane, Wash. Why it matters: The heat wave will affect a region where many people lack central air conditioning, raising the likelihood for public health impacts. In addition, power demand is likely to spike at a time when hydropower resources are running relatively low due t

  • Seattle, Portland gearing up for hottest weather ever recorded

    A heat wave is bringing unprecedented high temperatures to the Pacific Northwest — a region of the country typically cooled by the ocean, rather than central air conditioning. The heat will begin Friday and last into early next week. Why it matters: The heat wave will shatter monthly and all-time temperature records in the Pacific Northwest. Some of the records could break the old milestones by several degrees. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Fact check: Melted traffic lights, recycling bins, street signs were not caused by heat waves

    Following a heat wave in Arizona, images posted on social media falsely claimed to show traffic signals and other objects that had melted.

  • The Ugly, Extremist-Fueled Water Wars Brewing in the West

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via GettyAs an historic drought was intensifying in the Southwest late last month, members of a far-right chat group about Arizona state politics got to talking about similar water shortages in Oregon and northern California. There, farmers were struggling with dry fields and strict water limits. The crisis, members of the Arizona group chat falsely claimed, amounted to a deliberate plot by “Jews” to “starve Americans by cutting off the water supply.”

  • California’s Drought Is So Bad That Almond Farmers Are Ripping Out Trees

    (Bloomberg) -- Christine Gemperle is about to do what almond farmers fear the most: rip out her trees early.Water is so scarce on her orchard in California’s Central Valley that she’s been forced to let a third of her acreage go dry. In the irrigated areas, the lush, supple trees are dewy in the early morning, providing some relief from the extreme heat. Walking over to the dry side, you can actually feel the temperature start to go up as you’re surrounded by the brittle, lifeless branches that

  • Elephants' 500km-trek across China baffles scientists

    Scientists are surprised by how far they've gone and say they're displaying other unusual behaviours.

  • Is the big one coming? Missouri prepares for stronger earthquakes

    Some scientists say the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which runs through several states, has the potential to produce powerful earthquakes in the next 50 years.

  • A Mining Startup’s Rush for Underwater Metals Comes With Deep Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- A seabed mining startup, DeepGreen Metals Inc., has successfully sold itself to investors as a game-changing source of minerals to make electric car batteries that can be obtained in abundance—and at great profit—while minimizing the environmental destruction of mining on land.But there’s strong scientific evidence that the seabed targeted for mining is in fact one of the most biodiverse places on the planet—and increasing reason to worry about DeepGreen’s tantalizing promises. Bl

  • Fact check: Contact with wild parsnip harmful to humans and animals

    A post online claims a plant called wild parsnip can be dangerous. This is true.

  • Climate change: Large-scale CO2 removal facility set for Scotland

    A plant that could remove the equivalent to 40 million trees every year is planned for Scotland.