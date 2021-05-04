Buildings topple after flash flooding strikes Yemen

Buildings topple after flash flooding strikes Yemen
Adam Douty
·2 min read

Heavy rain that has been ongoing since late April has caused severe flash flooding across southwestern Yemen, causing buildings to collapse and leaving at least 13 dead across the region. More thunderstorms in the coming days can lead to additional flooding, AccuWeather forecasters say.

The hardest-hit areas were across Sanaa, Ibb, Shabwa and Hodeida provinces in southwestern Yemen, officials told The Associated Press. This is also where the fatalities occurred from the weekend into early this week as daily rounds of thunderstorms struck the region.

"Rounds of slow-moving thunderstorms regularly develop across southwestern Yemen this time of year," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Moisture from the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden can lead to a setup that is ripe for thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall, Nicholls explained.

"Flooding in Yemen is not uncommon," Nicholls added. "There have been several significant flood events going back to 2013. Some are cyclone related, but many are due to thunderstorms like [Yemen] just experienced."

As the rain falls across the rugged terrain, normally dry streams can rapidly fill with rushing water.

As of May 4, initial reports indicate that about 3,730 families, or 22,380 people, have been affected by the heavy rain and flooding, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Reports say that shelters for families have been destroyed and roads across the area were blocked. The number of impacted individuals could be higher, as many areas remain inaccessible.

The OCHA said that humanitarian partners are "now operationalizing the nationwide Flood Preparedness Plan and are mobilizing to step up flood response" for the country. This includes preparing to deliver food for those who have lost their rations or food supply amid the floods.

Despite the lingering chances for rain into the weekend, the storms are expected to turn less potent.

"There can continue to be daily thunderstorms in the area into the weekend, but rainfall looks to lighter and less widespread than the past couple of days," Nicholls added.

The lighter rains will provide a chance to begin cleanup and recovery efforts across the region.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

Recommended Stories

  • Deadly flash flooding causes widespread damage

    At least four people were killed and buildings were heavily damaged after flash floods swept through Tarim, Yemen, on May 3.

  • US is becoming warmer with each decade, new numbers reveal

    New data on the "normal" temperature and climate variables in the United States has revealed that much of the country is getting warmer and wetter each decade -- and some experts say the warming trends are on par with what would be expected from greenhouse gas-induced climate change. "Normals," as they referred to by meteorologists, are determined based on weather factors such as temperature and precipitation that have been tabulated by researchers over the past 30 years. Those numbers are then calculated into averages for the 30-year period. Every 10 years, the U.S. normals are reviewed and updated by scientists from The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Climatic Data Center (NCDC). The first time normals were calculated was for the period covering 1901-1930, and at that time it was measured by the World Meteorological Organization. The U.S. eventually adopted the same 30-year system. On Tuesday, the normals for the past decade, with data spanning from 1991 to 2020, were released by the NCDC. The last report that was released measured normals from the 1981 to 2010 period. While it's referred to as a report, it is actually a data set that people can refer back to when needed, although the NOAA also has created some explanatory web pages to help people navigate the data. The numbers released for the last decade reveal that the U.S. is continuing to grow warmer and warmer as each decade passes, Bernadette Woods Placky, chief meteorologist and Climate Matters program director at Climate Central, told AccuWeather National Reporter Emmy Victor. In this March 10, 2021, file photo, a woman strolls along the beach under rain clouds in Seal Beach, Calif. Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, that concludes the situation in the region is worsening. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) The eastern U.S. has also become wetter, while the West has become drier. She said rising temperatures can play a role in changing precipitation patterns, and climate change "supercharges our water cycle." As the planet heats up, the water on the surface evaporates into the atmosphere, which leads to rain coming down even harder than before. However, as the Earth's atmosphere constantly tries to reach equilibrium, not every place faces more rainfall. "As the Southwest gets even drier, there is less moisture to evaporate, which allows more of the sun's energy to go directly into heating the surface, which also helps to explain the rapid warming in this region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson wrote in a recent blog post on the topic. Woods Placky explained that in drier areas such as the West, the precipitation tends to come in stronger than ever when it finally comes. "We're seeing a mixed signal," she said. "It's getting drier, but when it does come down, it's coming down in these downpours." This is critical data for the work forecasters do each day, so the news is big in the meteorological community. "Tracking weather normals allows meteorologists to put today's (or this year's) weather into context versus recent history, to detect trends and rate the rarity of current weather events versus history," AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell said. Rod Bradshaw stands in a field of wheat on his farm near Jetmore, Kan., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Bradshaw, who claims to be the last Black farmer in Hodgeman County, is concerned that systemic discrimination by government agencies, farm lenders and the courts have reduced the numbers of Black farmers in the United States from about a million in 1920 to less than 50,000 today. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) In addition to the weather community, many other industries that are not directly tied to meteorology look to weather normals as well. "We have a lot of people that rely on what happens in our weather and our climate to do their daily work," Woods Placky said. "Farmers need to know when to plant crops and what types of crops. Cities need to know how to plan for snow removal and how much snow to expect." Beyond farmers and city planners, energy and utility companies need to understand normals so they can best prepare for different seasonal demands, construction companies need to know how often it will rain within a certain time frame while on a contracted construction project and clothing and accessory retailers need to understand how weather will shift in different regions to determine what to sell and when. (National Centers for Environmental Information) In addition to its functional purposes, Woods Placky said the release of the normals data each decade serves as "a moment to pause and reflect and really take a look at the bigger picture." CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Michael Palecki, a physical scientist for NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) and project manager for NOAA's 1991 to 2020 Climate Normals, said there were a few surprises in this year's data, particularly with how temperature normals have changed in parts of the U.S. "When we started the process we thought that the new normal for 1991 to 2020 would be warmer everywhere compared to the 1981 to 2010 normal, but that's actually not the case," Palecki said. (National Centers for Environmental Information) In reality, Palecki said the north-central U.S., mainly to the northwest of Chicago, was actually cooler in this decade's data set than it was from the prior decade, particularly in the Dakotas, Minnesota and Montana. "The whole world is not going to warm exactly the same amount," Palecki said. "It's going to vary based on atmospheric circulation and ocean circulation changes." Other parts of the northern U.S. also experience cooler normals at different times of the year, for example in April, when compared to prior decades. (National Centers for Environmental Information) According to the NCEI, April is the most "dynamic" core month, core months being those in the middle of a season (January, April, July and October). Changes in temperature normals were as much as 2 degrees Fahrenheit lower in the Dakotas in April when compared to the prior decade, while regions both west and east of the Mississippi Valley continued to see a warming trend. Across all seasons, the NCEI reports that two-thirds of the country is now wetter than it was before and most of it is warmer. In January, the core month for winter, most of the country experienced a rise in temperatures of 0.5 to 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit. In July, the core month for the summer season, the entire West, Texas and portions of the Rocky Mountains experienced temperature increases of up to 2 degrees. Ken, left, and Ana Seastrom sit on the beach Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) "The patterns that we're seeing are pretty much as expected for a greenhouse gas induced climate change," Palecki said. "Were not seeing any surprises in that sense." The transportation sector, according to Woods Placky, is currently the largest source of emissions, and large-scale electric transportation could be a solution to cut those down in the nation. The energy sector is the second-biggest source of emissions in the U.S., and things like wind and solar-powered energy can help to curb those emissions too, Woods Placky said. "On an individual scale, there is a lot we can do to learn and talk to others about what's going on and learn how we can factor into these bigger solutions," Woods Placky said. "On a big scale, we do need some system changes," she said. Reporting by Emmy Victor Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Tornadoes, large hail threaten Charlotte area again. ‘Confidence is high,’ NWS warns.

    Weather update: Severe weather threat greatest in Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus counties

  • Idaho police officer raises $300k after mocking LeBron James

    After going viral for a TikTok mocking Los Angeles Laker star Lebron James and the fatal shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant by Columbus, Ohio police, an Idaho officer has raised over $300k on GoFundMe. According to Insider, Nate Silvester, a police officer in Bellevue, Idaho, recorded the video titled “here we go again” which has garnered over 5 million views.

  • ‘Decades ahead of his time’: history catches up with visionary Jimmy Carter

    A new film rejects the popular narrative and recasts the former president, 96, as hugely prescient thinker, particularly on climate change Former president Jimmy Carter with his wife Rosalynn in 2018. Was Carter actually so ineffectual? Photograph: The Washington Post/Getty Images When I reach Jimmy Carter’s grandson by Zoom, he answers wearing a Raphael Warnock campaign T-shirt. Jason Carter is a lawyer and politician himself, mid-40s, animated and well-read, with blue eyes reminiscent of his grandfather’s. He’s just got off the phone with his 93-year-old grandmother, Rosalynn. It’s a special day; Joe Biden is on his way to the Carter house in Plains, Georgia. “My grandfather has met nearly everyone in the world he might want to,” Jason Carter says. “Right now, he’s meeting with the president of the United States. But the person he’d say he learned the most from was Rachel Clark, an illiterate sharecropper who lived on his family’s farm. “He didn’t pity her,” Carter says. “He saw her power. My grandfather believes in the power of a single human and a small community. Protect people’s freedoms, he says, and they can do great things. It all comes back to an enormous respect for human beings.” Joe Biden on his way to meet Jimmy Carter in Plains, Georgia. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Carter is openly moved speaking about his grandfather, though it’s also clear he does so often. A spate of recent biographies and documentaries shows not just a renewed interest in the former president, but a willingness to update the public narrative surrounding his time in office. Recent biographer Jonathan Alter calls Carter “perhaps the most misunderstood president in American history”. Carter, who lost his bid for re-election in a so-called landslide to Reagan in 1980, is often painted as a “failed president” – a hapless peanut farmer who did not understand how to get things done in Washington, and whose administration was marked by inflation, an energy crisis and the Iran hostage disaster. Subsequent presidents, especially fellow southern Democrat Bill Clinton, kept a distance – assumably not wanting to be seen as part of a political narrative that emphasized piety over getting things done. Even Obama was apparently wary of being associated with the sort of soft-hearted ineffectuality ascribed to Carter. But was Carter actually so ineffectual? In his 2020 biography of Carter, Alter speaks to a more nuanced interpretation of Carter, calling him “a surprisingly consequential president – a political and stylistic failure, but a substantive and far-sighted success”. It is, perhaps, the far-sighted nature of Carter’s ambitions, particularly around energy, that allows us to appreciate him more four decades after his term concluded. Born in 1924, Carter is now 96. Americans must process his mortality and the onset of climate change, which Carter explicitly warned the nation about 40 years ago. Carterland, a just released documentary, offers a particularly sharp focus on Carter’s extensive work on conservation, climate and justice. “Here’s what people get wrong about Carter,” Will Pattiz, one of the film’s directors tells me. “He was not in over his head or ineffective, weak or indecisive – he was a visionary leader, decades ahead of his time trying to pull the country toward renewable energy, climate solutions, social justice for women and minorities, equitable treatment for all nations of the world. He faced nearly impossible economic problems – and at the end of the day came so very close to changing the trajectory of this nation.” Will’s brother, Jim, agrees. “A question folks should be asking themselves is: what catastrophes would have befallen this country had anyone other than Jimmy Carter been at the helm during that critical time in the late 1970s?” Those late 1970s were defined by inflation, the cold war, long lines at gas pumps, and a shift in cultural mores. Carter himself showed a willingness to grow. Although Carter served in the navy himself, he pardoned Vietnam draft-dodgers. Though from a segregated and racist background in Georgia, Carter pushed for affirmative action and prioritized diversity among judicial nominees, including the appointment of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Amalya Lyle Kearse. He employed Mary Prince, a Black woman wrongly accused of murder, as his daughter Amy’s nanny, a move criticized by some contemporary thinkers as perpetuating domestic servitude. What was radical in the 1970s can appear backwards decades later; the public narrative works in both directions. Carter is, in some respects, difficult to narrativize because he could be both startlingly conservative – financially, or in his appeal to the deep south’s evangelicals – and progressive, particularly on human rights and climate. He seemed to act from his personal compass, rather than a political one. Carter taking a question during a speech in Yazoo, Mississippi, in July 1977. Photograph: Wally McNamee/Corbis via Getty Images He startled the globe by personally brokering the critical Middle East peace treaty between Anwar Sadat and Menachem Begin at Camp David. He ceded access to the Panama canal, angering conservatives who thought he was giving away an American asset. Through the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, he doubled the national park system and conserved over 100m acres of land – the most sweeping expansion of conserved land in American history. He was not afraid to make unpopular moves, or ask for personal sacrifice. He was old-fashioned and a futurist, and nowhere did his futurism matter more, or seem more prescient, than on climate and conservation. He risked speaking directly to the American public, and asking them to do a difficult thing – focus on renewable energy and reduce reliance on oil. He paid the price for this frank ask, and so did we. ••• In advance of his trip to Plains, Georgia, Biden participated in a video tribute to Carter, joining an all-star cast of Georgia politicians, the familiar faces of Senator Jon Ossoff, Senator Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams serving as an affirming nod to Georgia’s return to political importance. The messages address the substance of the film, but also serve as a heartfelt thank you to a former president who has only recently begun to look prescient on climate, and singular in his moral bearing. “He has always lived his values,” Abrams says in the video. “Our world cries out for moral and ethical leadership,” Warnock offers. “Few have embodied it as clearly and consistently as Carter.” “He showed us what it means to be a public servant, with an emphasis on servant,” Biden says. Many Americans can’t help but spot a link between Carter and Biden – who became the first elected official outside of Georgia to support Carter’s bid for the presidency in 1976. Biden’s colleagues decried him as an “exuberant” idealist at the time. There’s also an increasingly stark comparison between the Carter and the Trump administration. James Gustave Speth served as the chairman of Carter’s Council on Environmental Quality. As Carter’s chief adviser on environmental matters, Speth helped brief Carter on climate change and direct policy. He finds the contrast between Carter and Trump “striking”. “People see now that Carter was at a pole,” Speth tells me. “Carter was the opposite of Trump – and everything that people despised about him. Carter had integrity, honesty, candor and a commitment to the public good of all else. Carter was a different man, totally.” Carter’s vice-president, Walter Mondale, died a month ago at 93, perhaps putting an exclamation mark on the need to expedite overdue praise and understanding. Speth agrees that it would be best to speed up our recognition of Carter. “So many fine things are said over the bodies of the dead,” Speth said. “I’d love to have the recognition occur now.” Speth is also working on his own book on the Carter administration, that covers the Carter and subsequent administrations on climate and energy and highlights the failure to build on the foundation that Carter laid. His project, soon to be published with MIT, carries a damning title: They Knew. One of the most profound– even painful – parts of watching documentaries like Carterland is bearing witness to the fact that Carter was right on asking us to drive less, to reduce our dependence on foreign oil, to focus on conservation and renewable energy. Not only was Carter’s vision a path not taken, it was a path mocked. Reagan removed the solar panels from the White House, politicized the environmental movement and painted it as a fringe endeavor. “Carter was our only president who had a visceral environmental and ecological attachment. That was part of his being,” Speth says. “We had an opportunity in 1980 – but we’ve lost 40 years in the pursuit of a climate-safe path. We can no longer avoid serious and destructive changes, period. That didn’t have to happen.” Carter writes in the guest book at the end of his visit to the Cuban Jewish Community centre in Havana, in March 2011. Photograph: Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images I ask Speth why getting Carter’s legacy right matters. First, Speth says, it’s important to recognize the example Carter set for looking ahead, in a culture that prizes soundbites and short-term gains. “Carter was a trained engineer who believed in science,” Speth points out. “He understood things on a global scale, and believed in forecasting. Preparing for the long run is rare in politics.” Carter’s biographer Alter agrees. “If there is a gene for duty, responsibility and the will to tackle messy problems with little or no potential for political gain,” he writes, “Jimmy Carter was born with it.” While none of these recent documentaries or biographies seeks to portray Carter as a saint or even politically savvy, they do insist that his presidency was more successful than history has acknowledged, particularly on the energy, conservation and human rights fronts. Still, there are aspects of his single term that will probably remain embedded in his narrative, such as his tenuous relationship with Congress, early catering to segregationists to win votes, and Iran’s hostage crisis. What can we learn from the shifting narrative around Carter’s presidency? “You can talk about how Carter was an underrated president,” film-maker Jim Pattiz says. “But can you ask yourself: what qualities do you actually want in a leader? Do you want someone who will challenge you to be better, or speak in catchphrases and not ask much of you? “This film is a cautionary tale,” Pattiz says. “We can elect another Carter. Let’s reward leaders willing to do the right thing.” Jason Carter has lived with the nuances and inconsistencies in the narrative surrounding his grandfather’s presidency his entire life. “Stories are always summaries,” he says. “They leave out so much so that we can understand them in simple terms. Public narrative, these days, is so often about politics. It should really be about the great, public problems we’re solving. There’s a difference. “I don’t want history to be kind to my grandfather,” Jason Carter tells me. “I just want history to be honest.”

  • Hail, wind and tornadoes: South at risk for severe weather again after tornadoes cause heavy damage, 3 deaths

    The South is again at risk of severe weather Tuesday, the National Weather Service says, after tornadoes damaged parts of Mississippi and Kentucky.

  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL)Q1 2021 Earnings CallMay 4, 2021, 9:00 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, and thank you for standing by.

  • K-Swapped Ferrari 308 - Full Image Gallery

    See the in-progress build of Stancework's K-swapped Ferrari time attack car with this full image gallery.

  • Confusing photo of Bidens meeting Carters baffles social media: ‘It looks fake, but it’s 100 per cent real’

    ‘I’ve been staring at this photo for three hours’

  • DA: OK to test evidence from 1992 'Fatal Attraction' trial

    Prosecutors in New York have consented to DNA testing of evidence from the 1992 trial of so-called “Fatal Attraction” killer Carolyn Warmus, who was paroled two years ago after serving 27 years in prison for the murder of her lover's wife. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah consented on Monday to the testing of three pieces of evidence used to convict Warmus in the 1989 death of Betty Jeanne Solomon, who was shot nine times in her home in suburban Greenburgh. Warmus and the victim's husband, Paul Solomon, began an affair when both were teachers at a school in Scarsdale.

  • The lapses in India’s Covid-19 data are a result of decades of callousness towards statistics

    Experts say that India's statistical machinery has been deliberately weakened over the past few years to protect various governments' false claims and image.

  • This Audrey Hepburn Dress Is Way Better Than Anything She Wore in Breakfast at Tiffany's

    And it has quite a rich history, too.

  • Holocaust survivor who testified against Eichmann dies at 91

    Joseph Zalman Kleinman, a Holocaust survivor who survived the Auschwitz death camp and testified against Adolf Eichmann in the Nazi commander's trial in Jerusalem, died Tuesday, Israeli media reported. Kleinman was one of fewer than 180,000 remaining Holocaust survivors in Israel. Kleinman was born in Slovakia in January 1930 and was deported by Nazi Germany to the camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau at the age of 14.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • ‘I apologise to viewers’: CNN’s Don Lemon erupts at network for Santorum interview on Native American remarks

    Republican political commentator accused of trying to ‘whitewash the whitewash that he whitewashed’ with apology during segment with Chris Cuomo

  • Pennsylvania man arrested for killing his dog and throwing it on the grill

    Authorities say man was ‘incredibly intoxicated’

  • Human remains found inside bears suspected of killing and eating dogwalker

    ‘We will not risk the chance that this could happen to someone else,’ park manager says

  • Asian American business leaders seek to fight discrimination

    Asian American business leaders are launching a foundation to challenge discrimination through what they call the largest philanthropic commitment in history by Asian Americans geared to support members of their own community. The Asian American Foundation, which announced its launch on Monday, said it has raised $125 million from its board members to support Asian American and Pacific Islander organizations over the next five years. The foundation has also raised an additional $125 million from individual and corporate donors through its “AAPI Giving Challenge."

  • This is how much Pfizer has made from the coronavirus vaccine

    The company made a third of its annual revenue in the first three months of the year

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial on sex-trafficking charges delayed to the fall

    New charges require ‘substantial amount of discovery that is now potentially relevant’, the court says