Built in the 30s, was Broadwater Beach Hotel Mississippi’s first unofficial casino?

Although gambling was legalized in Mississippi more than 30 years ago, illegal gambling and underground casinos were prevalent as far back as the early 1900s - but what was the first “casino” in Mississippi?

Gambling and betting had been introduced to the state in the years prior to the Civil War. Over the decades, the Mississippi Gulf Coast became a popular vacation spot, leading to a rise in underground illicit activities. Most of these locations were relegated to the islands, such as the Isle of Caprice resort, which sold illegal alcohol outside the reach of the authorities. The resort unintentionally proved to be a popular spot for gamblers and betting as well.

With that in mind, several investors sought to capitalize on the booming tourism industry on the coast and its underground gambling scene. Construction of the Broadwater Beach Hotel began in 1938 as a cover for an illegal casino.

It opened the following year under its first owner, Pete Martin Sr., a prominent gambler and rum runner. Thanks in part to Martin’s leadership, the Broadwater Beach Hotel became one of the most prominent spots for gambling on the entire coast.

While not technically legal, and far from what casinos look like today, Martin ran the first business actually operated as a “casino” in Mississippi’s history. He also constructed a 600-foot pier and added a few shops and amenities to entertain his casino patrons, something future casinos would take to another level.

Broadwater Beach Hotel and several similar spots greatly improved Biloxi’s economy. With that in mind, local authorities were not keen on shutting down the casino or prosecuting Martin. Consequently, Biloxi’s popularity for out-of-staters and those seeking an illegal gambling-induced vacation exploded.

The Broadwater Beach Hotel in Biloxi was built in 1938 before ultimately becoming a popular spot for illegal gambling.

The Broadwater Beach Resort

After Martin’s passing in 1958, the Broadwater Beach Hotel was acquired by Joe Brown, a Texas oil millionaire. Brown passed away only a year later, leaving the hotel to his widow, Dorothy Brown, a respected New Orleans philanthropist.

Under her guidance, the property underwent a modern transformation and added a distinctive arched canopy in the front. By the 1960s, it became known as the Broadwater Beach Resort.

Dorothy invested $3 million in 1963 to construct a marina and a heliport, envisioning a hub for blue-water game fishermen. The Broadwater Beach Resort Marina also became a hub for sailing and powerboat enthusiasts.

The Broadwater Beach Resort provided a picturesque view of the Mississippi Gulf to its patrons.

In 1968, she added another attraction to the resort—a golf course on land originally owned by Jefferson Davis. The resort now boasted not only marinas and casinos but also top-notch golfing facilities, stores, and other modern amenities. However, its role in the underground gambling scene had faded away during this time.

Nevertheless, it had become the Gulf Coast’s flagship resort, hosting clientele ranging from movie stars, politicians, to business leaders. The hotel’s entertainment featured musicians from New Orleans and beyond.

The iconic sign that stood out front of the resort was added in 1969. Unfortunately, Hurricane Camille devastated the resort that same year by flooding the first floor and wrecking the interior. Broadwater Beach Resort managed to rebound over subsequent years.

President Casino Broadwater Resort

Gambling in Mississippi was formally legalized with the passing of the Mississippi Gaming Control Act in 1990. With that, Biloxi and Tunica were slated as the premier gaming districts in the state.

John E. Connelly then acquired the Broadwater Beach Resort and constructed the President Casino on a riverboat in the marina. After its opening in 1992, it became the second officially legal casino in Mississippi following the Isle of Capri Casino.

Over the years, the casino became one of the most popular spots for visitors along the entire Gulf Coast. However, the former resort slowly fell into decay.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina unmoored the casino and moved it half a mile down the beach. The former resort, marina, golf course, and other original amenities were heavily damaged before being demolished the following year.

While the lot remains vacant, the Broadwater Beach Hotel was the first unofficial casino in Mississippi, while the President Casino was the second official one. Both were located at 2110 Beach Boulevard in Biloxi, Mississippi.

The President Casino at the Broadwater Marina in Biloxi originally was a riverboat. It was later replaced by a barge that was washed away by Hurricane Katrina and never re-opened. Now a $1.1 billion casino resort is proposed for the site.