Built In Honors Workiva in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

Workiva ranked among Built In’s 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, Best Places to Work in Colorado and Best Large Companies to Work For in Colorado.

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Workiva

January 7, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Built In, an online community dedicated to helping tech professionals and job seekers, released its annual Best Places to Work lists. The awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the United States.

Built In writes, “In the age of the Great Resignation, many employers are reflecting on opportunities to provide meaningful value to retain top talent. In this employee-driven job market, it’s imperative for employers to stand out.”

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) ranked on three lists this year, including the 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, the Best Large Companies to Work for in Colorado, and 2022 Best Places to Work in Colorado lists.

Workiva, which has long been known for making deliberate efforts to nurture a positive employee experience, was recognized for offering meaningful value to employees, including: exemplary compensation, flexible work opportunities, great benefits and for showing a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as a foundation to its culture.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

Workiva has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Built In four times. Workiva has also ranked on the 100 Best Companies to Work For list published in FORTUNE magazine for three consecutive years.

Story continues

Visit The Workiva Careers page to view all open positions.

For the latest news and information, visit The Workiva Newsroom.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/built-in-honors-workiva-in-its-esteemed-2022-best-places-to-work-awards-578504202