I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Aena S.M.E (BME:AENA) Made The Cut

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Aena S.M.E (BME:AENA). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Aena S.M.E's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Aena S.M.E grew its EPS by 9.3% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Aena S.M.E's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.6% to €4.3b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Aena S.M.E Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Aena S.M.E shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Josep Duran i Lleida, the Independent Director of the company, paid €5.0k for shares at around €167.00 each.

Should You Add Aena S.M.E To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Aena S.M.E is that it is growing profits. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Aena S.M.E certainly can. The icing on the cake is that an insider bought shares during the year, which inclines me to put this one on a watchlist. Of course, just because Aena S.M.E is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

