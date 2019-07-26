I Built A List Of Growing Companies And B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Made The Cut

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is B&M European Value Retail Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, B&M European Value Retail's EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. B&M European Value Retail maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to UK£3.5b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

LSE:BME Income Statement, July 26th 2019 More

Are B&M European Value Retail Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I always like to check up on CEO compensation, because I think that reasonable pay levels, around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalizations between UK£1.6b and UK£5.1b, like B&M European Value Retail, the median CEO pay is around UK£1.9m.

The B&M European Value Retail CEO received UK£1.2m in compensation for the year ending March 2019. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add B&M European Value Retail To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, B&M European Value Retail's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. So I'd venture it may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. Now, you could try to make up your mind on B&M European Value Retail by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.