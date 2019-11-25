I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Fu Yu (SGX:F13) Made The Cut

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Fu Yu (SGX:F13), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business than can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Fu Yu's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Fu Yu grew its EPS by 10% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Fu Yu's EBIT margins have actually improved by 2.7 percentage points in the last year, to reach 9.5%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 3.1%. That falls short of ideal.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

SGX:F13 Income Statement, November 24th 2019 More

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Fu Yu's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Fu Yu Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Personally, I like to see high insider ownership of a company, since it suggests that it will be managed in the interests of shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Fu Yu insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. Actually, with 41% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. I'm always comforted by solid insider ownership like this, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. In terms of absolute value, insiders have S$72m invested in the business, using the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Fu Yu To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Fu Yu is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Of course, just because Fu Yu is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

