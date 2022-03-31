I Built A List Of Growing Companies And HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT) Made The Cut

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like HiTech Group Australia (ASX:HIT). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

HiTech Group Australia's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, HiTech Group Australia has grown EPS by 12% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). HiTech Group Australia maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 46% to AU$53m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since HiTech Group Australia is no giant, with a market capitalization of AU$78m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are HiTech Group Australia Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that HiTech Group Australia insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. Indeed, with a collective holding of 71%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about AU$56m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Does HiTech Group Australia Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, HiTech Group Australia is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for HiTech Group Australia that you should be aware of.

