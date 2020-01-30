I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Made The Cut

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Jarvis Securities's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Jarvis Securities grew its EPS by 13% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Jarvis Securities's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Jarvis Securities's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to UK£10m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

AIM:JIM Income Statement, January 30th 2020 More

Since Jarvis Securities is no giant, with a market capitalization of UK£52m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Jarvis Securities Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Jarvis Securities insiders own a significant number of shares certainly appeals to me. Indeed, with a collective holding of 53%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have UK£28m invested in the business, using the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Jarvis Securities To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Jarvis Securities is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Jarvis Securities. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

